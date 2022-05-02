'History was made': Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit to proceed to evidentiary stage

Tulsa County's largest courtroom was standing-room only on Monday as a judge announced that the public nuisance lawsuit filed by three Tulsa Race Massacre survivors against multiple city, county and state groups could move forward.
The hearing hinged on the defendants' motion to dismiss the lawsuit on grounds that the state's public nuisance statute does not extend to the death and destruction caused during the events more than a century ago, but attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that, based on the state's Johnson & Johnson opioids pharmaceutical lawsuit decision, it could.
Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall granted the defendants' motion to dismiss part of the case but allowed part of it to continue.
Exactly on which grounds the case can continue will be made clear once Wall files a written order, but attorneys for the plaintiffs were rejoicing that it will move forward at all.
"History was made today,” lead attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons announced to a cheering crowd of supporters outside the courtroom. “We have a lot of work to do, but nobody in the country has ever gotten this far.”
The case will next proceed to the discovery stage, where attorneys for plaintiffs and defendants will begin accumulating evidence necessary to prove or disprove a continuing public nuisance.
Throughout the hearing, Solomon-Simmons and other plaintiffs' attorneys referred back to their more than 100-page filing that alleges that the defendants engaged in “criminal activity, destruction of property and offensive activity that left property uninhabitable and caused nuisances that continue to injure and endanger the comfort, repose, health, and safety of the Greenwood community to this day.”
The defendants are the city of Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Tulsa Development Authority, the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, the Tulsa County sheriff in his official capacity and the Oklahoma Military Department.
The plaintiffs are seeking relief in a number of ways, including declaratory relief as well as abatement by way of reparations and rebuilding the Greenwood community.
Last year, the Oklahoma Supreme Court tossed out a nearly half-billion dollar landmark 2019 ruling in a public nuisance case against Johnson & Johnson, saying the pharmaceutical company could not be held liable for the state’s opioid crisis because the state’s public nuisance law was never intended to address a sweeping public crisis like the opioid epidemic.
The law was, however, intended to address specific localized problems, the decision held. Attorneys for the plaintiffs say their case threads that needle.
Solomon-Simmons emphasized that "time is of the essence" in his arguments to the court, referring to three plaintiffs who survived the massacre and are each more than 100 years old: Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis Sr.
“We want them to see justice in their lifetime," Solomon-Simmons said. "I personally have seen so many survivors die in my 20-plus years working on this issue. I just don’t want to see the last three die without justice.”
U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said the court's decision gives Oklahoma great significance in the national conversation on "curing America's past."
"The question of repair and, broadly, reparations, is an acceptable legal concept," Jackson Lee said. "I will hope to send a message to Republicans and Democrats that repair is not an ugly word. That restore is a legitimate concept.
"We may start here with Greenwood. … Who knows where else we may go to heal the land and to again show the world what kind of democracy we are.
"Without presupposing the ultimate decision of the court, the ultimate ruling that may come down, Oklahoma, you should be proud."
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
