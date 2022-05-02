'History was made': Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit to proceed to evidentiary stage

The law was, however, intended to address specific localized problems, the decision held. Attorneys for the plaintiffs say their case threads that needle.

Solomon-Simmons emphasized that "time is of the essence" in his arguments to the court, referring to three plaintiffs who survived the massacre and are each more than 100 years old: Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis Sr.

“We want them to see justice in their lifetime," Solomon-Simmons said. "I personally have seen so many survivors die in my 20-plus years working on this issue. I just don’t want to see the last three die without justice.”

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said the court's decision gives Oklahoma great significance in the national conversation on "curing America's past."

"The question of repair and, broadly, reparations, is an acceptable legal concept," Jackson Lee said. "I will hope to send a message to Republicans and Democrats that repair is not an ugly word. That restore is a legitimate concept.

"We may start here with Greenwood. … Who knows where else we may go to heal the land and to again show the world what kind of democracy we are.

"Without presupposing the ultimate decision of the court, the ultimate ruling that may come down, Oklahoma, you should be proud."