'History was made': Tulsa Race Massacre lawsuit to proceed to evidentiary stage

Tulsa County's largest courtroom was standing-room only on Monday as a judge announced that the public nuisance lawsuit filed by three Tulsa Race Massacre survivors against multiple city, county and state groups could move forward. 

The hearing hinged on the defendants' motion to dismiss the lawsuit on grounds that the state's public nuisance statute does not extend to the death and destruction caused during the events more than a century ago, but attorneys for the plaintiffs argued that, based on the state's Johnson & Johnson opioids pharmaceutical lawsuit decision, it could. 

Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall granted the defendants' motion to dismiss part of the case but allowed part of it to continue.

Exactly on which grounds the case can continue will be made clear once Wall files a written order, but attorneys for the plaintiffs were rejoicing that it will move forward at all. 

"History was made today,” lead attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons announced to a cheering crowd of supporters outside the courtroom. “We have a lot of work to do, but nobody in the country has ever gotten this far.” 

The case will next proceed to the discovery stage, where attorneys for plaintiffs and defendants will begin accumulating evidence necessary to prove or disprove a continuing public nuisance. 

Throughout the hearing, Solomon-Simmons and other plaintiffs' attorneys referred back to their more than 100-page filing that alleges that the defendants engaged in “criminal activity, destruction of property and offensive activity that left property uninhabitable and caused nuisances that continue to injure and endanger the comfort, repose, health, and safety of the Greenwood community to this day.”

The defendants are the city of Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Tulsa Development Authority, the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, the Tulsa County sheriff in his official capacity and the Oklahoma Military Department.

The plaintiffs are seeking relief in a number of ways, including declaratory relief as well as abatement by way of reparations and rebuilding the Greenwood community. 

Last year, the Oklahoma Supreme Court tossed out a nearly half-billion dollar landmark 2019 ruling in a public nuisance case against Johnson & Johnson, saying the pharmaceutical company could not be held liable for the state’s opioid crisis because the state’s public nuisance law was never intended to address a sweeping public crisis like the opioid epidemic.

The law was, however, intended to address specific localized problems, the decision held. Attorneys for the plaintiffs say their case threads that needle. 

Solomon-Simmons emphasized that "time is of the essence" in his arguments to the court, referring to three plaintiffs who survived the massacre and are each more than 100 years old: Lessie Benningfield Randle, Viola Fletcher and Hughes Van Ellis Sr. 

“We want them to see justice in their lifetime," Solomon-Simmons said. "I personally have seen so many survivors die in my 20-plus years working on this issue. I just don’t want to see the last three die without justice.”

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, said the court's decision gives Oklahoma great significance in the national conversation on "curing America's past." 

"The question of repair and, broadly, reparations, is an acceptable legal concept," Jackson Lee said. "I will hope to send a message to Republicans and Democrats that repair is not an ugly word. That restore is a legitimate concept.

"We may start here with Greenwood. … Who knows where else we may go to heal the land and to again show the world what kind of democracy we are. 

"Without presupposing the ultimate decision of the court, the ultimate ruling that may come down, Oklahoma, you should be proud."

