"Hate is never defeated," Biden says on race massacre centennial

“Fellow Americans, this was not a riot,” he said quietly. “This was a massacre.”

For more than 50 years, Tulsans tried to suppress the memory of what happened in Greenwood; only in the last 25 has it become a matter of broad public discussion. Biden drew the incident into the broader context of 20th American vigilantism, exemplified by the second Ku Klux Klan and its attacks on not only racial minorities but Catholics, Jews and anyone deemed insufficiently patriotic. He roared as he recited the number of congressmen and senators who proudly claimed Klan membership during the 1920s.

“That hate became embedded systemically in our laws and in our culture,” Biden said. “We do ourselves no favors by pretending none of this every happened.”

Those who hoped for an endorsement of reparations, however, were left waiting. Biden never uttered the word, at least not in public, but instead talked about finding ways to help Blacks and other minorities achieve financial equality even as the racial wealth gap appears to be growing for most people.

Prior to the speech, White House officials said Biden would be unveiling policy initiatives intended to bolster minority businesses and household wealth.