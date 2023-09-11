Jason Collington Tulsa World Editor Follow Jason Collington Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The search for possible unmarked burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre continues on Monday, when hand excavations will start at grave shafts found at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Field experts in this latest round of excavations have exposed seven full and three partial grave shafts. They found markers made of bricks and metal.

The group that arrives Monday will help determine if anything found could be potential victims of the massacre. Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield, who has previously worked at the site, will be back with her forensic team to receive any remains for analysis.

The work is being done along a portion of 11th Street in front of Oaklawn Cemetery now called “J. Kavin Ross Drive.” Ross, who served as chairman of the citizen oversight committee for the city’s search for burials, worked with crews and researchers at the cemetery.

Ross died earlier this year at age 60.

State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said she and her team have thought about him during work this past week. The name Kavin is stenciled onto the heavy equipment being used at the site.

“For all of us right now, we’re very much feeling Kavin’s loss and the fact that we don’t have Kavin with us,” she said during a video update on the search. “He’s here with us in spirit. We’re here in part because some of the information that he helped to provide to us that really helped us make a solid argument for why we felt like this was a good candidate for additional investigation.

“He has a legacy that just can’t be overstated.”

Earlier last week, researchers worked on an area that may correspond to what is known as the Clyde Eddy site.

Stackelbeck said the new location is a “couple hundred meters” east of the most recent excavations in Oaklawn’s section 20, which is generally referred to as the Black pauper’s field.

The current site is also in Section 20, but close to Section 19, which is known as the white pauper’s field. That may be significant because that’s where Clyde Eddy told researchers in the late 1990s that, as a boy, he had seen bodies in packing crates and men digging a trench.

The search for remains of those killed in the Tulsa Race Massacre was announced in late 2018, with the first field work using subsurface scanning equipment the next year. The number of dead from the May 31-June 1, 1921, massacre is unknown. Thirty-seven death certificates associated with the event have been identified, but the actual number killed is thought to be higher.

Mayor G.T. Bynum launched the search for unmarked burials from the massacre in 2018, with the first excavations in 2020. Some 22 sets of remains exhumed from the the Black pauper’s section have been identified for further study and DNA testing.

Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel and Mike Simons contributed to this report.

