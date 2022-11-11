Gunshot wound found in remains of exhumed Oaklawn remains

A bullet wound has been found in the skull of remains exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery during the current archeological work in search of unmarked burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

A press release from the city of Tulsa said forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield discovered the wound in the remains of what is believed to have been an adult male. What was described as a bullet core was extracted.

The release, issued Friday evening, says that "no definitive information on race or potential relation" to the massacre has been established.

The general profile, including burial in a plain wood casket, fits information gleaned from old funeral home records and newspaper reports about 18 Black massacre victims buried in Oaklawn.

The remains are one of four sets exhumed from 26 burials uncovered in Oaklawn since the current phase of the graves project began on Oct. 26. The fourth set, which was not that of the gunshot victim, was exhumed Friday.

Another gunshot victim was found nearby during a search at Oaklawn last year. DNA from those remains continues to be analyzed by Intermountain Forensics, but no definitive information about that person's potential relation to the Tulsa Race Massacre has been confirmed, either, officials said.

The area being excavated is in the southwest corner of Oaklawn Cemetery and was originally known as a Black potter's field. Many and perhaps most of those buried there are thought not to have been connected to the massacre.

Few of the graves in that section of the cemetery still have markers, and many may never have been properly marked.

Work is expected to continue for at least another week, depending upon weather conditions.

Featured video: City goes back to Oaklawn Cemetery in search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre victims' graves