Greenwood Rising 'takes your breath away' with immersion in Black Wall Street, first museum visitors say

The Greenwood Rising museum held a sort of preview opening in late spring to coincide with centennial activities, but Wednesday was the history center's grand debut.

“Spellbinding,” said John Winters, a college professor from Muskogee, after becoming one of the first people to tour the museum. “It just takes your breath away.”

Winters grew up in Enid and said he had little knowledge of what happened in Tulsa or Black history in general until he was an adult.

“I guess I’m disappointed, being a student of history, that the state of Oklahoma simply failed me as a student growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s,” he said.

The museum exhibits acquaint visitors with the entire history of the historic Greenwood neighborhood, from its origins in the early 1900s to the present day.

“I wish we had this when I was learning Oklahoma history,” said John Thompson of Tulsa.

The official opening of the history center had been pushed back more than two weeks as the pandemic and even weather slowed down the work.