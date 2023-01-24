Greenwood Rising sued by family of man slain in 1921 Race Massacre

A great nephew of a doctor killed in Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre has sued the Greenwood Rising history center, the nonprofit that raised money for the museum, and the city of Tulsa, demanding compensation for what his petition calls unjust enrichment and unauthorized use of Dr. A.C. Jackson's image and personal history.

The suit cites an Oklahoma statute that makes it a misdemeanor to use a dead person's image for advertising or solicitation "without the consent of the surviving spouse, personal representatives, or that of a majority of the deceased's adult heirs."

The suit identifies Jon Adams of Portland, Oregon, as Jackson's great nephew and says he was appointed special administrator of Jackson's estate on Jan. 9.

The lead attorney in the suit is Damario Solomon-Simmons of Tulsa, who also represents three centenarians who are suing the city and others for compensation as survivors of the massacre. Solomon-Simmons is also an attorney for the family of Terence Crutcher, whose wrongful death lawsuit against the city for Crutcher's 2016 fatal shooting by a then-Tulsa police officer is pending.

Solomon-Simmons has been critical of Greenwood Rising and the Tulsa 1921 Race Riot Commission, saying some or all of the $24 million raised for the museum and an operating endowment should have gone to his clients and descendants of people affected by the massacre.

Greenwood Rising did not have an immediate response to the lawsuit. A spokeswoman for the city said it does not comment on pending litigation.

Jackson is generally considered the most prominent victim of the race massacre. A noted physician, he was gunned down in front of his home on North Detroit Avenue while trying to surrender on the morning of June 1, 1921.

Jackson's murder was described in detail by a white neighbor during court proceedings.

Adams' lawsuit asserts that Greenwood Rising and the Race Massacre Centennial Commission improperly used and continue to use Jackson's image and story for "economic gain."