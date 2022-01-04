Greenwood Rising No. 7 on USA Today new attractions list

Greenwood Rising, the museum and history center dedicated to Tulsa's historic Black district, finished seventh in a nationwide vote for USA Today's best new attraction, it was announced this week.

"I was amazed we were even nominated ... just three years after Gathering Place won," said Greenwood Rising Interim Director Phil Armstrong. "It's just incredible that Tulsa is back on the list for something, and for that something being some difficult history."

Gathering Place finished first in the competition in 2019. It was also named best city park by USA Today in 2021.

Greenwood Rising is a completely different type of attraction, though. It follows the ups and downs of an African American community that once supported the putative Black Wall Street.

The downs include the 1921 Race Massacre, which destroyed 35 square blocks and resulted in deaths that many believe numbered in the hundreds.