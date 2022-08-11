Greenwood Rising marks anniversary with launch of virtual experience via smartphone app

A year after opening to the public, the Greenwood Rising history center can now be experienced virtually, allowing it to reach audiences around the world with the story of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street and the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

As part of the museum’s ongoing one-year anniversary celebration, center officials announced at a news conference Thursday that the museum, at 23 N. Greenwood Ave., has been added to the Bloomberg Connects mobile app, which will make it accessible for free to anyone with a smartphone while also enhancing the experience for in-person visitors.

Jessica Lowe-Betts, Greenwood Rising board president, said: “We initially thought our vision would be fulfilled by bringing people through the doors of this center. But we’re thrilled to have this opportunity to carry our message to people who may never ever visit Tulsa.

“The history of Black Wall Street and the Tulsa Race Massacre have important and relevant lessons that can benefit people around the world who are desperately searching for hope in the midst of conflict, oppression and violence. We want to say thank you to those who are involved in making today possible.”

The virtual experience was developed through the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Boeing Foundation.

Greenwood Rising is the 88th institution worldwide to be added to Bloomberg Connects. The free mobile app features guides to museums, galleries, sculpture parks, gardens and cultural spaces in the United States and Europe.

Kujanga Jackson, the Tulsa developer behind the Greenwood Rising virtual experience, said: “It’s really meant to be a teaser. We want people to come here and have the experience. But there are people who may never get to come to Tulsa for a myriad of reasons.”

The virtual experience “doesn’t give away everything, because we want you to come,” he added. “But at least you’re going to virtually get to walk through every single space that’s in here.”

The museum opened in 2021 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre.

The goal is to educate visitors about the events of 1921 and the legacy of Tulsa’s Greenwood District while promoting racial reconciliation in Oklahoma and around the world.

Phil Armstrong, Greenwood Rising executive director, said the museum has far exceeded its first-year projections of 2,500 visitors per month and 30,000 visitors overall.

“Tracking the numbers on a weekly basis, we have averaged 4,600 visitors per month and 56,349 visitors for the first year,” he said.

That includes, he added, visitors from 43 of the 50 states, as well as Sweden, South America, Australia and, most recently, a visit from the executive director of the Holocaust Museum in Johannesburg, South Africa.

“Today is the day we collectively say thank you to all those great and small who decided to stand on the right side of history and join us all in this historical endeavor,” Armstrong said.