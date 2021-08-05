Watch Now: Greenwood Rising makes 'spellbinding' formal opening

Winters grew up in Enid and said he had little knowledge of what happened in Tulsa or Black history in general until he was an adult.

“I guess I’m disappointed, being a student of history, that the state of Oklahoma simply failed me as a student growing up in the ‘60s and ‘70s,” he said.

The museum exhibits acquaint visitors with the entire history of the historic Greenwood neighborhood, from its origins in the early 1900s to the present day.

Jim Pickett, who recently moved to Tulsa from Wheeling, West Virginia, said he’s trying to learn more about the city and the state.

“I’m just really interested in the process of reconciliation and what we can do to establish justice,” he said.

“I’m finding that Oklahoma as a state might be more oppressive and conservative than West Virginia, but I’m encouraged that Tulsa is making an effort to counter some of that,” he said.

Janae Thompson of Tulsa came to the museum with her husband, John Thompson, and stepdaughter Jacqueline Pruitt, who was visiting from Louisville, Kentucky.

Janae Thompson said she enjoyed the exhibits but would have liked a more detailed description of the massacre and its background.