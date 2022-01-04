Greenwood Rising is No. 7 on USA Today's Best New Attractions list

The center, which officially opened in August, recently surpassed 20,000 visitors, Armstrong said.
"That far surpassed anything we thought we'd be doing, and it's not slowing down," he said.
Greenwood Rising was one of 20 attractions nominated by a panel of experts and submitted to a public vote. Totals from that vote were not immediately available.
First on the list is Skyfly: Soar America, an amusement park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. A traveling, interactive Vincent Van Gogh exhibit is second, followed by tours of Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, a Las Vegas suburb.
Also in the top 10: The Friends Experience, New York City and Dallas; Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, New Orleans; Lauridsen Skate Park, Des Moines, Iowa; The Cloud Ladder at Kent Mountain Adventure Center, Estes Park, Colorado; Water Works Park and Pavilion, Minneapolis; and Roots 101 African American Museum, Louisville, Kentucky.
Featured video: A look inside Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center
'It's a very moving experience coming through here.'
Photos: A tour of Greenwood Rising
Greenwood Rising Tour
Phil Armstrong poses for a portrait at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Rochelle Latimer takes a photo of the Latimer's Bar-B-Q sign, her family's restaurant, at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Rochelle Latimer points the Latimer's Bar-B-Q sign out to her son Xavier Johnson,11, at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. The sign was for her family's restaurant.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Rochelle Latimer views items at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla. At right is a neon sign from her family's business Latimers Bar-B-Q
Mike Simons
Greenwood Rising Tour
Visitors view a projection of a re-enactment of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre taking place at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Visitors view a projection of a re-enactment of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre taking place at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Rochelle Latimer views a projection of a re-enactment of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre taking place at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Rochelle Latimer views a projection of a re-enactment of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre taking place at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Visitors view the Arc of Oppression display as a projection of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre plays at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Visitors view the Arc of Oppression display as a projection of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre plays at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Visitors view the Arc of Oppression display as a projection of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre plays at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
A visitor makes their way through the projection of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
A visitor views the Arc of Oppression display at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Sincere Johnson,15, sits in the virtual barber chair at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
William Johnson,15,(let), Sincere Johnson,15, and Xavier Johnson,11, sit in the virtual barbershop at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Sincere Johnson,15,(left) and Xavier Johnson,11, sit in the virtual barbershop at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Descendants Xavier Johnson,11,(left) and his mother Rochelle Latimer view a projection of Black Wall Street at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Visitors view an exhibit at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Visitors view an exhibit at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Lyrics for Billie Holiday's song "Strange Fruit" on the wall as a projection of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre plays at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
The Arc of Oppression display at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Tulsa's segregated zoning ordinance at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Tulsa's segregated zoning ordinance at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
A segregation display, including Tulsa's segregated zoning ordinance, at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
A warning on the wall at the entrance to the Arc of Oppression display at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
The Arc of Oppression display at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
The Arc of Oppression display at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
The Arc of Oppression display at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
A chair from Eaton's Barbershop at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Vernon AME Church display at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
The Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
The Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Greenwood Rising Tour
The personal Bible of Rev. Benjamin Hill of Vernon AME Church at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Elnora Dubose's teaching certificate and University Degree at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
The Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
The Greenwood Spirit display at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Greenwood Rising Tour
The Greenwood Spirit display at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons
Greenwood Rising Tour
Virtual barbershop in the Life in Greenwood exhibit at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
Virtual barbershop in the Life in Greenwood exhibit at the Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Greenwood Rising Tour
The Greenwood Rising Black Wall Street History Center Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
