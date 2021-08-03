Greenwood Rising history center grand opening set for Wednesday

A long-awaited museum commemorating the victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the legacy of the city’s historic Greenwood District will officially open to the public this week.

The Greenwood Rising history center will hold its grand opening Wednesday, starting at 9 a.m.

Admission is free, but visitors are required to reserve a time slot in advance online, officials said.

The slots are an hour each and can be reserved at greenwoodrising.com/visit.

The center’s hours will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, except Tuesdays, when it will be closed. The last tours each day start at 7 p.m.

As precautions against COVID-19, face masks will be required for entry and temperature checks will be performed. To further limit exposure, tours are being limited to 20 people at a time.

A dedication and limited opening for the $18.6 million facility were held in June as part of the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration.

It had been scheduled to open to the public in early July, but the opening was moved to August due to construction delays and a request from city officials to relocate a main water line.