 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greenwood Rising delays grand opening
0 Comments

Greenwood Rising delays grand opening

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
070221-tul-nws-greenwoodrising-p1

Sincere Johnson, 15, (left) and Xavier Johnson, 11, sit in the virtual barbershop at Greenwood Rising in early June.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World

After a limited opening during recent commemorations of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the Greenwood Rising museum won't open again until early August, officials confirmed Thursday.

The $18.6 million facility had been scheduled to reopen Saturday. But the target date has now moved to Aug. 4 due to construction delays and a request from city officials to relocate a main water line around the building, said Project Director Phil Armstrong.

"We have unfortunately had to delay our grand opening," Armstrong said.

The 11,000-square-foot museum not only preserves the history of the massacre itself but Greenwood's resurgence afterward. The hi-tech exhibits include the recreation of a barbershop, complete with the banter of three barbers seen in three-dimensional holograms.

Video: Get a look inside the Greenwood Rising museum

'It's a very moving experience coming through here.'
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Surge Response teams to battle virus

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News