Greenwood Rising delays grand opening

After a limited opening during recent commemorations of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the Greenwood Rising museum won't open again until early August, officials confirmed Thursday.

The $18.6 million facility had been scheduled to reopen Saturday. But the target date has now moved to Aug. 4 due to construction delays and a request from city officials to relocate a main water line around the building, said Project Director Phil Armstrong.

"We have unfortunately had to delay our grand opening," Armstrong said.

The 11,000-square-foot museum not only preserves the history of the massacre itself but Greenwood's resurgence afterward. The hi-tech exhibits include the recreation of a barbershop, complete with the banter of three barbers seen in three-dimensional holograms.

Video: Get a look inside the Greenwood Rising museum