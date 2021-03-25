 Skip to main content
Greenwood Chamber calls for more security, lighting in preparation for Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration
Greenwood Chamber calls for more security, lighting in preparation for Tulsa Race Massacre centennial commemoration

032621-tul-nws-greenwoodworries-p1

Historic buildings in the Greenwood District are pictured last fall. The president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce said merchants and property owners in Greenwood are increasingly concerned about security and lighting in the area as the Tulsa Race Massacre centennial approaches.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

The president of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce on Thursday called on the city to do more to ensure public safety during the centennial commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“The city of Tulsa needs to roll their sleeves up and work with the business owners down here and the Greenwood Chamber and help us come up with a plan for security,” said Freeman Culver. “There are going to be hundreds of thousands of people here. We are wanting them to feel safe, and we want the sidewalks to be repaired, and we want more lighting.”

Culver said a security consultant hired by the Greenwood Chamber has recommended closing Greenwood Avenue between Archer Street and the Interstate 244 overpass and adding security “because there are some major threats that we have received already and some things that have been on the dark web.”

Culver said the threats have been directed at him, Greenwood business owners and members of the Greenwood Chamber.

They are saying “what harm they are going to do to them, and they are going to stop customers from shopping in their place, stuff like that,” Culver said.

The massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921, leaving 35 blocks of the Greenwood District in ashes and at least 37 people dead.

Culver and the Greenwood Chamber issued a news release early Thursday arguing that it is the city’s responsibility to ensure public safety, maintain sidewalks and provide adequate lighting.

“For more than a year, The Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, Inc. has been reaching out to the city of Tulsa for assistance with these issues,” the statement says.

As recently as last week, Culver sent an email to Skipper Bain, the city’s special events coordinator, saying the Greenwood Chamber did not want the stretch of road from 100 N. Greenwood Ave. to 146 N. Greenwood Ave. closed or any special events permitted for that area in May or June.

“There are major security concerns for Greenwood Chamber board members, Greenwood staff, and Greenwood business owners,” Culver wrote.

But Culver clarified his position Thursday, saying he would be open to having events along Greenwood Avenue if proper security can be provided. But too often, organizations have used Greenwood Avenue for events without providing security or indemnification for damages, he said.

“I am saying, as I speak, we’re consulting about what is best security-wise for the area,” Culver said, “but still want assistance if possible.”

The city issued a statement Thursday addressing Culver’s remarks and reiterating its intention to continue working with the Greenwood Chamber to plan for the centennial commemoration.

“As the 1921 Race Massacre Centennial approaches, the city is aware of the potential for increased foot traffic and visitors to the Greenwood area,” the statement says. “Currently, we are in the planning stages for safety and security leading up to and directly following the centennial date.

“There will be enhanced security efforts in place to ensure the safety of everyone who visits Tulsa and the Greenwood area; and planned enhancements that are already underway.”

The statement notes that Greenwood has “some of the highest concentrations of street lights in downtown Tulsa” and that more lighting is planned for the nearby GreenArch commercial development and Greenwood Rising History Center.

The city also noted that private property owners are required to maintain their sidewalks. The Greenwood Chamber owns the buildings on both sides of the street from 100 N. Greenwood Ave. to 146 N. Greenwood Ave.

As for security for the centennial commemoration, “business and property owners can email their safety concerns to the chief of police at tpdchief@cityoftulsa.org and TPD will address those concerns as they arise,” the city's statement says. “Downtown Public Safety Ambassadors also assist Downtown businesses for safety needs."

kevin.canfield@tulsaworld.com

Tags

