Georgia congressman files federal legislation in support of Tulsa Race Massacre claims

Federal legislation ostensibly offering relief from statutes of limitations for claims resulting from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre has been introduced by George Democrat Hank Johnson.

The bill, which had not been assigned a number Friday morning, follows Wednesday's appearance of three elderly massacre survivors and their attorney before a U.S. House of Representatives subcommittee.

Johnson said at that time he would file the legislation. It is similar to a 2009 bill filed by the late Rep. John Conyers of Michigan. That bill passed out of a House subcommittee but got no further.

Johnson's bill would assure that massacre claims "are not unfairly barred by statutes of limitations or laches or other similar provision of any applicable law relating to the timeliness of the filing of claims that might prevent a claim from being heard on its merits."

The bill does not define "unfairly barred."

Federal courts dismissed a 2003 lawsuit seeking restitution for massacre damage because of the statute of limitations on such cases.

A 2020 lawsuit on behalf of survivors and descendants of 1921 property owners seeks damages for what it says are past and continuing injuries.