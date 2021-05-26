'Fresh and new' even after a century: Historic Tulsa church shows off restored stained glass

Once carefully removed from Tulsa’s historic Vernon AME Church, each pane of stained glass soaked in a bath for three weeks to clean off nearly a century of dirt and grime.
The results were evident Wednesday with the late afternoon sun flooding the sanctuary. Back in place after six months of restoration work, the windows include the names of some of the parishioners who helped rebuild the church after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“You’re seeing them today the way they saw them,” the Rev. Robert Turner said during a brief rededication ceremony. “Fresh and new.”
The windows had been, in Turner’s words, “on life support” after decades of being shaken and rattled by interstate traffic. The Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown comes within 170 feet of the church’s south wall, which gets pelted by rocks and other debris kicked up by passing trucks.
Crews removed the windows in December and sent them to Denver, where an expert painstakingly restored each pane. If a piece couldn’t be repaired, it was replaced with an exact replica, matching the pigments from a century ago instead of using modern colors.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime special project,” said Matt Newman, vice president of development for the Ross Group, the local company overseeing the restoration. “What you have now are windows that are ready for another hundred years plus.”
The Restorers even added a few new details to the stained glass, including an image of the Rev. Turner based on a photo taken by Tulsa World photographer Mike Simons.
Funding for the project came partly from a $150,000 grant administered through the National Trust for Historic Preservation. But the grant “was not nearly enough” to pay for the entire project, Turner said. Additional funding came from the Schusterman Family Foundation and other Tulsa philanthropists, the pastor said.
The stained-glass repairs are part of a larger effort to restore the historic church, which was under construction when the violence destroyed 35 square blocks of north Tulsa in 1921. The congregation borrowed chairs to have Sunday services in the remains of the gutted basement and spent the next seven years rebuilding.
“They were individuals who had every reason to leave,” Turner said. “But they dug their heels in and turned their eyes to heaven.”