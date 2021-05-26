'Fresh and new' even after a century: Historic Tulsa church shows off restored stained glass

Once carefully removed from Tulsa’s historic Vernon AME Church, each pane of stained glass soaked in a bath for three weeks to clean off nearly a century of dirt and grime.

The results were evident Wednesday with the late afternoon sun flooding the sanctuary. Back in place after six months of restoration work, the windows include the names of some of the parishioners who helped rebuild the church after the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“You’re seeing them today the way they saw them,” the Rev. Robert Turner said during a brief rededication ceremony. “Fresh and new.”

The windows had been, in Turner’s words, “on life support” after decades of being shaken and rattled by interstate traffic. The Inner Dispersal Loop around downtown comes within 170 feet of the church’s south wall, which gets pelted by rocks and other debris kicked up by passing trucks.

Crews removed the windows in December and sent them to Denver, where an expert painstakingly restored each pane. If a piece couldn’t be repaired, it was replaced with an exact replica, matching the pigments from a century ago instead of using modern colors.