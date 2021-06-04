Foundation gifts $100,000 to living Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

A local nonprofit that has been fighting for reparations for the three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has provided each of them with a six-figure gift.

The Justice for Greenwood Foundation presented Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Fletcher $100,000 each during a ceremony recognizing the 100-year anniversary of the massacre.

“We are immensely proud to play our role in rectifying these injustices,” said Damario Solomon Simmons, executive director of the Justice For Greenwood Foundation and the attorney representing the three survivors in a lawsuit seeking reparations.

“Nothing can undo the immense pain inflicted upon the remaining survivors of the massacre, but alleviating their current financial burdens inflicted not only by the massacre itself but subsequent systemic racism is the least we could do for them as we continue to push for reparations.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

All three are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa and other defendants seeking reparations for the destruction and lost wealth of its residents and their descendants as a result of the massacre.

The foundation announced in a statement that the funds were made available thanks to numerous supporters and a national fundraising effort.