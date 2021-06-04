 Skip to main content
Foundation gifts $100,000 to living Tulsa Race Massacre survivors
Foundation gifts $100,000 to living Tulsa Race Massacre survivors

  • Updated
060421-tul-nws-survivorchecks-p1

The Justice for Greenwood Foundation gave Hughes Van Ellis Sr., 100 (from left), Lessie Benningfield Randle, 106, and Viola Fletcher, 107, $100,000 each during a ceremony Thursday.

 Mike Simons, Tulsa World file

A local nonprofit that has been fighting for reparations for the three living survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has provided each of them with a six-figure gift.

The Justice for Greenwood Foundation presented Hughes Van Ellis Sr., Lessie Benningfield Randle and Viola Fletcher $100,000 each during a ceremony recognizing the 100-year anniversary of the massacre.

“We are immensely proud to play our role in rectifying these injustices,” said Damario Solomon Simmons, executive director of the Justice For Greenwood Foundation and the attorney representing the three survivors in a lawsuit seeking reparations.

“Nothing can undo the immense pain inflicted upon the remaining survivors of the massacre, but alleviating their current financial burdens inflicted not only by the massacre itself but subsequent systemic racism is the least we could do for them as we continue to push for reparations.”

All three are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa and other defendants seeking reparations for the destruction and lost wealth of its residents and their descendants as a result of the massacre.

The foundation announced in a statement that the funds were made available thanks to numerous supporters and a national fundraising effort.

“We cannot allow Tulsa’s leaders to champion their revisionist history and continue to exploit the very people affected by this national tragedy,” Rashad Robinson, president of Color Of Change, said in a statement. “Thanks to the leaders of the Justice for Greenwood Foundation, and so many others who continue to fight for reparations that are rightfully owed, this gift for the survivors of the Tulsa massacre shows that we have the power to demand justice for Black communities in Tulsa and all across the country.”

