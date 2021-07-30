 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Exhumed remains reburied at Oaklawn amid protests from Greenwood descendents
Watch Now: Exhumed remains reburied at Oaklawn amid protests from Greenwood descendents

The remains of 19 persons exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery earlier this summer were reinterred Friday over the loud objections of 25-30 possible descendants of those individuals.

"This is criminal!" shouted Celi Butler-Davis from beyond a fence along the southwest side of the cemetery.

The protesters said at minimum they should have been allowed graveside. At best, they wanted the reburial postponed.

The remains were exhumed as part of the city's search for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, and on Friday were put back in the same spots they were found.

It is not clear whether any of the remains are those of race massacre victims, although it is thought likely that at least some are.

Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield, who examined the remains, said all possible information — include samples for DNA testing — had been obtained, and the best place for the remains was back in the ground.

Objections were raised, however, on several points.

For one, many people, including several members of the public oversight committee, said they fear returning those remains signaled an end to the search.

"This is a coverup," said one sign.

Stubblefield and others said that is not the case, but distrust of the city remains high among many Black Tulsans and others interested in the search.

Some protestors said the FBI should have been called in because one set of remains exhibited a cranial bullet hole. The bullet itself was found with the body.

Others were angry because they believed the bodies should not have been reburied until all attempts to identify them have been exhausted.

And if they were to be buried, they said, a proper service that included the community should have have been held.

Kristi Williams, a member of the public oversight committee, said that body voted Tuesday to delay the reburial.

"What's the rush?" Williams said. "Let's do it right the first time."

Freeman Culver of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce said he and others were invited to the reburial, which included a brief prayer, but then denied entry.

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

