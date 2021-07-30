Watch Now: Exhumed remains reburied at Oaklawn amid protests from Greenwood descendents

The remains of 19 persons exhumed from Oaklawn Cemetery earlier this summer were reinterred Friday over the loud objections of 25-30 possible descendants of those individuals.

"This is criminal!" shouted Celi Butler-Davis from beyond a fence along the southwest side of the cemetery.

The protesters said at minimum they should have been allowed graveside. At best, they wanted the reburial postponed.

The remains were exhumed as part of the city's search for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, and on Friday were put back in the same spots they were found.

It is not clear whether any of the remains are those of race massacre victims, although it is thought likely that at least some are.

Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield, who examined the remains, said all possible information — include samples for DNA testing — had been obtained, and the best place for the remains was back in the ground.

Objections were raised, however, on several points.

For one, many people, including several members of the public oversight committee, said they fear returning those remains signaled an end to the search.

"This is a coverup," said one sign.