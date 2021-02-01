Essay contest to commemorate 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial, award $5K in scholarships

Tulsa County high school students are being encouraged to explore in writing historic examples of racial injustice for an opportunity to win scholarship money.

The Tulsa Community Remembrance Coalition, in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative, announced the kickoff Monday of an essay contest that will dole out at least $5,000 in scholarships as part of commemoration activities for the upcoming 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre centennial.

“The coalition believes deeply in sharing the stories of our painful past, because it is only by facing our truth that we are able to make progress toward justice and true reconciliation,” said Nate Morris, contest coordinator. “It is only by understanding our past that we can look forward to a brighter tomorrow.”

The contest is open to ninth- through 12th-grade students attending public high schools in Tulsa County.

Participating students will choose a historical event involving racial injustice from a list at tinyurl.com/tulsaessaycontest.

Essays should be 800 to 1,000 words in length and explore the connection between a particular historical event and present-day issues related to racial injustice.