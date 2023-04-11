Input and education were the watchwords during Tuesday's Beyond Apology community discussion at the 36th Street North Event Center.
"The outcome of tonight is not to get into a debate with someone," said moderator Greg Robinson. "It's about education and a chance to share perspectives."
Beyond Apology is a privately funded initiative of the Tulsa City Council and the Greater Tulsa Area African American Affairs Commission. Its ultimate purpose is to formulate a plan for addressing harm stemming from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre.
Tuesday night's session was the first of four. The second will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Tulsa Community College Southeast Campus, 10300 E. 81st St. The other two will also be held from 5 to 8 p.m., one on May 30 at the 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. North, and the other June 13 at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.
Tuesday's discussion began with a meal, followed by remarks from Robinson, Kristi Williams and City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper. Participants divided the next hour or so between two of four "stations" and concluded by making short videos of their thoughts on repair and reparations.
"Everything we're doing tonight is to get you prepped and ready," said Robinson. "We need to give ourselves as much information as possible.
"This happened 100 years ago," he said. "Why do we hear now about continuing harms? We want to be rooted in the data, not just opinion."
The four stations covered the findings and recommendations of a state commission that issued a report in 2001; Hall-Harper and fellow City Councilor Lori Decter Wright talking about the current political environment; data on race and poverty; and reparations policy.
Tami L. Moore, co-director of the Center for Public Life at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa, said the videos will be transcribed and analyzed to glean insights from the comments of those participating in the four discussions. The expectation, she said, is to record 150 to 200 interviews.
Moore said the interviews will not be retained once they are transcribed and that the transcriptions will be destroyed once the Center for Public Life's final report is written and presented to the City Council. Subjects will not be identified by name, she said.
They will, however, be categorized according to their relationship to Greenwood and whether they are descended from someone affected by the massacre, as well as ZIP code, age grouping and reparations-related priorities.
Hall-Harper told the group that privately funding the project was important to her.
"When you control the process, you control the outcome," she said. "I did not want this in the hands of government."