OKLAHOMA CITY — The three last known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre are asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to intervene after a lower court dismissed their case.
The appeal of Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall’s recent decision to dismiss the case was filed Friday.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs held a press conference Monday on the steps of the Judicial Center, where the Oklahoma Supreme Court is housed. They are seeking oral arguments before the court.
The appeal alleges that the district court “unnecessarily and unlawfully complicated the case by imposing on survivors a heightened pleading standard never before adopted.”
The ruling requires a party alleging a public nuisance claim to plead the exact abatement remedy to cure the problem before discovery, trial and any determination of liability, the suit says.
“It’s an impossible pleading standard, having no basis in Oklahoma’s notice pleading code or decisional law,” the suit says.
The lower court’s order is silent on the plaintiffs’ claim for unjust enrichment, the suit says.
Named as defendants: the city of Tulsa, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Tulsa County commissioners, Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado and the Oklahoma Military Department.
“Any decision in this case will have widespread impact not just on state court pleading standards, but also on public nuisance claims, making this case appropriate for retention,” the suit says. “But this Court should also retain this case because Survivors, who are 109, 108, and 102, respectively, have waited collectively more than 300 years for their day in court.”
Damario Solomon-Simmons, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said 40 blocks were burned to the ground and that more than 1,500 homes and businesses were destroyed and were never rebuilt.
“This destruction occurred because of crime,” Solomon-Simmons said. “And it made property uninhabitable. It destroyed property that my colleagues will explain that fits directly within the Oklahoma public nuisance statutes that have been on the books for over 100-plus years.”
He said the high court should swiftly reverse the unlawful decision to dismiss the case, send it back to district court and allow the plaintiffs to move forward with discovery.
Jana L. Knott, an attorney for the plaintiffs, said she hopes the court will set oral arguments in the fall.
Professor and attorney Eric J. Miller said the survivors are being held to a different standard than all other litigants in the state.
“In our case, Judge Wall creates a whole new law to make it harder for our clients to move forward and achieve justice,” Miller said.
Wall demanded that plaintiffs specify a remedy that no other plaintiff in Oklahoma has been required to do, Miller said.
Randall Adams, a plaintiff’s attorney, said the city of Tulsa has taken the massacre and created it into an object of cultural tourism, earning tens of millions of dollars.
“It comes back to the question of: Who does the massacre belong to?” Adams said. “If it belongs to anyone, it belongs to the plaintiffs in this case, the survivors, the last three survivors of the massacre.”
It is unjust for the city of Tulsa, which perpetrated the massacre, to make money off it at the expense of the plaintiffs, Adams said.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
