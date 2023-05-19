A decision expected Friday in three centenarians' lawsuit against the city of Tulsa and others for damages suffered because of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has been delayed pending additional filings in the case, according to an order filed Wednesday by Tulsa County District Judge Caroline Wall.

Wall said after a May 10 hearing on defendants' motion to dismiss the case that she would have a decision by Friday.

On Wednesday, however, Wall issued an order deferring that decision because of a new filing a day earlier by plaintiffs' attorneys. Wall said no decision will be rendered until the city and other defendants have time to respond.

The new filing, a supplemental notice of authority, essentially restates and reiterates arguments made by the plaintiffs in their briefs and arguments for the May 10 hearing.

The lawsuit, which was brought under the state's public nuisance statute, seeks restitution for the three plaintiffs but also corrective action for what it says has been a continued pattern of exploitation of Black Tulsans and the historical Greenwood District by the city and others, including the Tulsa Regional Chamber.

