Critics air grievances over reinterment of possible Tulsa Race Massacre burials

Bynum's office has previously said the reinterment of the 19 sets of remains was necessary under the conditions of its license to exhume them. Each individual burial site has been marked.

Goodwin, though, said it is not clear to her that the remains did have to be reinterred. She said the document Bynum cited specified that reburial would occur "when work is completed," and she said that in her opinion the work is not completed.

She noted that work originally was expected to continue from early June through the end of August but instead ended after only a couple of weeks.

In his email, Bynum said early results of the exhumation caused a change in plans.

"On-site senior personnel determined it was the appropriate time to stop this phase of fieldwork," Bynum wrote.

It's not clear who those personnel are, but generally speaking the technical work has been led by State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck and forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield.

On Friday, Stubblefield said no further scientific information could be gleaned from the remains and that there was no reason to keep them above ground while DNA and other data are being analyzed.