Critics air grievances over reinterment of possible Tulsa Race Massacre burials

Members of a public oversight committee took their complaints about Friday's reinterment of remains exhumed as part of the search for unmarked burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to the City Council on Wednesday.
Four oversight committee members, including Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, spoke during an afternoon council committee meeting.
"There are concerns — and I'm concerned to a large degree personally — now that the (massacre centennial) commemoration is in the rear view mirror, are we going back to looking (for graves)?" Hall-Harper said.
She was joined by state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, and fellow oversight committee members Christi Williams and Greg Robinson.
The four said they are concerned about the future of the search and what they said has been poor communication by Mayor G.T. Bynum's office.
They are particularly upset that the remains were reinterred over the oversight committee's objections.
"We seem to be the out-of-sight committee," Goodwin said, adding later, "We're not getting good answers."
In an email to oversight committee members earlier this week, Bynum said, "I understand the reburial did not meet the expectations of the Committee, but we at the City are committed to this work and are here to help."
Bynum's office has previously said the reinterment of the 19 sets of remains was necessary under the conditions of its license to exhume them. Each individual burial site has been marked.
Goodwin, though, said it is not clear to her that the remains did have to be reinterred. She said the document Bynum cited specified that reburial would occur "when work is completed," and she said that in her opinion the work is not completed.
She noted that work originally was expected to continue from early June through the end of August but instead ended after only a couple of weeks.
In his email, Bynum said early results of the exhumation caused a change in plans.
"On-site senior personnel determined it was the appropriate time to stop this phase of fieldwork," Bynum wrote.
It's not clear who those personnel are, but generally speaking the technical work has been led by State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck and forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield.
On Friday, Stubblefield said no further scientific information could be gleaned from the remains and that there was no reason to keep them above ground while DNA and other data are being analyzed.
One body, a man who was buried alone, bore a cranial gunshot wound with the bullet intact. But the researchers say they have not determined for certain whether that man or any of the others exhumed were massacre victims.
Based on earlier statements by the researchers, it appears likely that some were not.
Records and newspaper reports indicate that at least 18 Black males were buried in Oaklawn, and it is that group the researchers hope to find in this section of the cemetery. It is thought that perhaps more race massacre victims might be discovered in the same vicinity.
Bynum reiterated in his email that the next step in the search will be dictated largely by the exhumation team's report, which is expected this fall.
"We will not know what the budget for the next stage of the investigation will need to be until we receive that recommendation," he said.
The four people addressing the council committee on Wednesday have all been at odds with Bynum over various issues, with Robinson challenging Bynum in last year's mayoral election.