Council starts talks on possible redress for harm caused by 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

“In engagement, we normally say, ‘If you feel you are an impacted stakeholder, we are not here to debate that,' because on the whole that will come out, right, in the data and in the stories and in what people are prioritizing.”

Robinson said that question may take on a new meaning when it comes time to discuss specific repairs and who should receive them.

“Again, there are best practices from other parts of the country that have instilled these types of policies and how to go about that,” Robinson said.

Councilor Phil Lakin questioned Robinson about whether he would be open to considering a full range of possible repairs for the harm caused by the race massacre. Robinson has been a vocal proponent of reparations.

“I have heard things that make me believe that you just have one intention or wish about what you want us to do,” Lakin said.

Robinson said the process would not be dictated by him or his personal feelings.

“I am a professional organizer, and I do community engagement professionally,” Robinson said.

He then made clear his personal views on the issue.