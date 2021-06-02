Council approves resolution apologizing for Tulsa Race Massacre, committing to tangible amends

The Tulsa City Council unanimously approved a resolution Wednesday acknowledging and apologizing for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and committing to making tangible amends.
Mayor G.T. Bynum said earlier this week that he supports the resolution and intends to sign it.
The nonbinding document, which describes the events of May 31-June 1, 1921, as the “single worst incident of racial violence in American history,” is not a call for reparations.
It instead urges the establishment of a community-led process to evaluate the state’s 2001 Tulsa Race Riot Commission recommendations for righting the wrongs of those bloody days.
The evaluation process also is expected to include a review of other reports on the massacre and an examination of how communities across the country have compensated residents who have suffered major trauma and property losses due to the actions or neglect of their governments.
The Tulsa Race Massacre Commission’s recommendations for redress included, in rank order: payments to living survivors; payments to descendants of those who had property damage during the riot; a scholarship fund; business tax incentives for the Greenwood District; and a memorial.
Councilors have said previously that it will be up to the community to determine how the city should make amends for the massacre.
The community-led process also would provide recommendations for making progress toward restoring the economic mobility, prosperity and generational wealth of the massacre survivors, their descendants and residents of north Tulsa.
Bynum did not attend Wednesday’s Council meeting, but earlier this week he explained his opposition to paying reparations in the form of cash payments to descendants.
“The challenge I have with that is: Where does the cash come from? In most approaches that I have heard about, it would come from a legal settlement that would result in a property tax being levied through our sinking fund,” Bynum said. “And so … you would be financially penalizing this generation of Tulsans for something criminals did 100 years ago, which I can’t support. You would also be taxing the descendants of victims, which I can’t support.”
Bynum said he believes a better approach is the one his administration has taken — implementing policies and securing public and private investments to lift up the entire community and address long-standing disparities.
“Direct cash payments do not solve larger issues that have been allowed to fester in Tulsa for a century,” Bynum said.
City Council chambers were packed Wednesday, with one guest of particular note. The Rev. Jesse Jackson sat in the front row.
Prior to the meeting, he joined the Rev. Robert Turner of Tulsa's Vernon AME Church outside City Hall to call for the city to pay reparations to the survivors and descendants of the massacre.