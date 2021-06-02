Council approves resolution apologizing for Tulsa Race Massacre, committing to tangible amends

The community-led process also would provide recommendations for making progress toward restoring the economic mobility, prosperity and generational wealth of the massacre survivors, their descendants and residents of north Tulsa.

Bynum did not attend Wednesday’s Council meeting, but earlier this week he explained his opposition to paying reparations in the form of cash payments to descendants.

“The challenge I have with that is: Where does the cash come from? In most approaches that I have heard about, it would come from a legal settlement that would result in a property tax being levied through our sinking fund,” Bynum said. “And so … you would be financially penalizing this generation of Tulsans for something criminals did 100 years ago, which I can’t support. You would also be taxing the descendants of victims, which I can’t support.”

Bynum said he believes a better approach is the one his administration has taken — implementing policies and securing public and private investments to lift up the entire community and address long-standing disparities.

“Direct cash payments do not solve larger issues that have been allowed to fester in Tulsa for a century,” Bynum said.