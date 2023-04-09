The first two of four planned community discussions on possible repair and reparations for the harm caused by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be held held this week.

The meetings are part of the Beyond Apology program, a privately funded, community-led process established to receive input and inform the public on the issue.

The first meeting this week is scheduled for 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at the 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. North. The second meeting will be held Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at Tulsa Community College Southeast Campus, 10300 E. 81st St.

“They are designed to elevate the overall education of the community around repair and reparations work that has happened in Tulsa and really across the world,” said Greg Robinson, project manager for the Beyond Apology program. “That is so we can collect perspectives from all Tulsans on what they think repair and reparations should look like for the harms that have been ongoing as a result of the 1921 Race Massacre.”

The community discussions are not intended to be a format for debating the merits of one form of reparations or repair over another, Robinson said.

“It is a space that is created to increase the knowledge of anyone who comes around (about) not just the harms of the massacre but the ongoing inequities in Tulsa,” Robinson said, “and then ask them to share their perspective on what they think should be done, in a way where they don’t have to debate why they feel that way.”

At least 37 people were killed and thousands more were displaced in the Greenwood District during the Tulsa Race Massacre of May 31-June 1, 1921. The actual number of deaths is widely believed to be much higher, but comprehensive records were not kept.

The area was home to Black Wall Street, a nationally renowned African American business, culture and entertainment district that has never returned to its former glory.

To mark the centennial commemoration of the massacre, the Tulsa City Council and Mayor G.T. Bynum approved a resolution in June 2021 apologizing for the city’s role in the massacre.

The nonbinding document also included a commitment by city councilors and the mayor to make “tangible amends” for the violence and to establish a community-led process to evaluate the “recommendations for reconciliation” of the state’s 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission more than two decades earlier.

Councilors later approved a separate resolution supporting the Beyond Apology framework for the community-led process. The resolution does not obligate the city to anything, nor is the city paying to administer the engagement process.

Robinson said that throughout the world reparations and repairs have taken many forms.

“Yes, reparations can look like direct payments to descendants and survivors of the harm. It can look like the returning of lands that have been taken in a particular process,” Robinson said. “It also encompasses acknowledgement and public apology, and it also encompasses educational benefits as well as the creation of memorials.

“So for the Beyond Apology team, it is just seeking to create a space to deepen the amount of education that our community has around those different options, and then give them a space to say, OK, based on what we know and based on experiences and perspectives, this is where we think this should start.”

Everyone in the community is welcome to participate in the discussions as organizers look to gather all perspectives, Robinson said.

“I do want to make sure it is understood that we are doing this in honor and in service to descendants and survivors who are yet to receive justice, and we will be doing what we can to prioritize their perspectives and voices within this process,” he said.

It will be up to the City Council to determine what action, if any, comes out of the community discussions, Robinson said, and that will not happen until mid-July when the Oklahoma State University Center for Public Life completes its report on the community feedback.

“The report will differentiate based on people’s inequities and proximity to the Race Massacre itself, so we will ask about zip code, we will ask about connection to the massacre so that in the findings those that are looking at those can see not just what people thought, but also demographically, how that differed,” Robinson said. “That is so we can prioritize the perspectives of descendants and people most impacted.”

The Beyond Apology organizers also intend to provide updates after each community meeting.

Robinson said the plan is “to give a running update on what we are hearing because we think that is going to impact and to sharpen what people are talking about.”

World Won Development and Standpipe Hill Strategies are responsible for organizing and administering the Beyond Apology program. World Won Development, a nonprofit, is handling the funding for the program, and Standpipe Hill Strategies has donated its services to manage it.

Robinson is the founder of Standpipe Hill Strategies.

Here are the dates and site of the other Beyond Apology community conversations. Each will be held from 5-8 p.m.

May 30, 36th Street North Event Center, 1125 E. 36th St. North.

June 13, Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.

To RSVP for a session, go to eventcreate.com/e/beyondapology.

<&rule>

Video: A look inside the Greenwood Rising history center