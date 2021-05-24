City unveils details, video on resumption of Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves investigation

As the search for unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre gets set to resume, the city this week is making interactive signs and a video with details of the investigation available online and at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Beginning Wednesday, the signs will be posted near the fence line at 11th Street and the Midland Valley Trail and along 11th Street and Peoria Avenue. The signs will provide an overview of what happened during the massacre and the work being done as part of the city’s Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves investigation.

Audio translations in English, Spanish, Burmese and Zomi can be heard by scanning a QR code on the signs. Another QR code links to a video that was produced by the city that provides a historical account of the massacre and the city's graves investigation.

The city also announced Monday that exhumation of unmarked graves at Oaklawn Cemetery could take months to complete because of the size of the gravesite and the possible number of burials.