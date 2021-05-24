City unveils details, video on resumption of Race Massacre mass graves investigation

As the search for unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre gets set to resume, the city this week is making interactive signage with details of the investigation available online and at Oaklawn Cemetery.

Beginning Wednesday, the signs will be posted near the fence line at 11th Street and the Midland Valley Trail and along 11th Street and Peoria Avenue. The signage will provide an overview of what happened during the Race Massacre and the work being done as part of the city’s 1921 Graves Investigation.

The signs can be translated into Spanish, Burmese and Zomi by scanning a QR code.

The video also can be viewed online.

The city also announced Monday that exhumation of unmarked burials at Oaklawn Cemetery could take months to complete because of the size of the grave site and the possible number of burials.

Work at what was once Oaklawn Cemetery’s Black paupers’ field is set to begin June 1. After mapping and site preparation is completed, excavation is expected to begin at 10 a.m. with heavy machinery used to remove the upper few feet of soil above the potential burials.