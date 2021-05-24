City unveils details, video on resumption of Race Massacre mass graves investigation

As the search for unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre gets set to resume, the city this week is making interactive signage with details of the investigation available online and at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Beginning Wednesday, the signs will be posted near the fence line at 11th Street and the Midland Valley Trail and along 11th Street and Peoria Avenue. The signage will provide an overview of what happened during the Race Massacre and the work being done as part of the city’s 1921 Graves Investigation.
The signs can be translated into Spanish, Burmese and Zomi by scanning a QR code.
The video also can be viewed online.
The city also announced Monday that exhumation of unmarked burials at Oaklawn Cemetery could take months to complete because of the size of the grave site and the possible number of burials.
Work at what was once Oaklawn Cemetery’s Black paupers’ field is set to begin June 1. After mapping and site preparation is completed, excavation is expected to begin at 10 a.m. with heavy machinery used to remove the upper few feet of soil above the potential burials.
The process could also include excavation by hand, use of metal detectors and screening of soil. On-site work stations will be set up for artifact processing and laboratory analyses.
Researchers are expected to work from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The excavation and analysis of the site is being led by the University of Oklahoma - Oklahoma Archaeological Survey with oversight by the Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation Public Oversight Committee.
Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors and Cardno have been hired by the city to assist with the excavation.
Mayor G. T. Bynum announced in late 2018 his intent to re-examine whether mass graves from the massacre exist.
Death certificates were issued for 37 people — 25 black, 12 white — killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921, but reports from the very first indicated that the toll was actually higher and perhaps much higher.
The “original 18” included 13 identified victims and five unidentified. They are among the 37 for whom death certificates were issued following the massacre, so verifying the location would not add to the death count unless the remains of more than 18 people are found and can be linked to the massacre.
The city initially identified two other properties as possible mass grave sites — Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens, formerly Booker T. Washington Cemetery, and property near Newblock Park.
The property near Newblock Park has been ruled out as a possible burial site. A subsurface survey of Rolling Oaks is expected to be conducted later this year.
