City to conduct second round of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves test excavations

  • Updated
MASSACRE DIG CLEANUP

A trench is back filled after a dig at Oaklawn Cemetery to search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

A second round of test excavations of potential unmarked graves related to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre is scheduled to continue later this month, the city announced Tuesday. 

The examination of an area near the west end of Oaklawn Cemetery, 1133 E. 11th St., will begin on Oct. 19. 

City officials estimated that the test excavation will last at least a week, with work beginning at 7:30 a.m. each day and ending at 5:30 p.m.

The work will focus on two areas at Oaklawn. A test excavation will take place at the Original 18 site, located adjacent to two race massacre headstones in the historical African American section of the Potters Field.

Funeral home records and other documents for 1921 show that at least 18 identified and unidentified African American massacre victims were buried in the city-owned cemetery.

A core sampling, and possible test excavation, will simultaneously take place at the Clyde Eddy site, also located in the southwest section of the cemetery, the city said. 

As a child, Eddy reportedly witnessed the burial of massacre victims at Oaklawn. The work at both sites is intended to determine whether massacre victims were buried at either location.

Beyond Oaklawn, multiple sites of interest remain and are still candidates for possible graves related to the massacre including The Canes near Newblock Park and the Arkansas River and Rolling Oaks Memorial Gardens at 4300 E. 91st St., where geophysical work is expected to occur. 

