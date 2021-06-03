City locates eight more burials at Oaklawn Cemetery this week as Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search continues

The city discovered five more potential burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery on Thursday, bringing the total to 20.
In October, researchers found what they said appear to be 12 decomposed coffins in what was the cemetery’s Black paupers’ field. The city resumed excavation work Tuesday and on Wednesday discovered three more burials.
“We are just coming down to the point where we are on top of the coffins for each of those burials, but we are not digging any deeper than that,” state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said in an update posted on the city’s Facebook page.
Stackelbeck said her team is being careful, cautious and thoughtful in how it exposes the burials.
“We don’t want to have more open at any point in time than is necessary, considering the potential for rain next week,” she said.
Hand excavation, exhumation and documentation of the burials will begin next week with the arrival of archaeologists from Cardno Inc. of Tampa, Florida. The eight-member team is expected to be in Tulsa for six to eight weeks.
Records indicate that at least 18 African Americans killed in the massacre were buried in Oaklawn, although the exact locations within the cemetery have long since been forgotten.
The location of two tombstones bearing the names of two men known to have been killed in the massacre has been one of the few clues.
Researchers have said previously that they believe the area they are excavating is large enough to contain 30 sets of remains.
The massacre occurred May 31-June 1, 1921. Thirty-seven people were confirmed killed, but the actual figure is believed to be much higher. Hundreds of people were injured, and thousands were left homeless.
Mayor G.T. Bynum announced in 2018 his intent to conduct a search for mass graves associated with the massacre, “because I think if there are mass graves there, the citizens of Tulsa deserve to know and the victims and their families deserve to know.”
For more information on the city’s mass graves search, go to cityoftulsa.org./1921graves.
Randy Krehbiel contributed to this story.