City locates eight more burials at Oaklawn Cemetery this week as Tulsa Race Massacre mass graves search continues

The city discovered five more potential burials from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery on Thursday, bringing the total to 20.

In October, researchers found what they said appear to be 12 decomposed coffins in what was the cemetery’s Black paupers’ field. The city resumed excavation work Tuesday and on Wednesday discovered three more burials.

“We are just coming down to the point where we are on top of the coffins for each of those burials, but we are not digging any deeper than that,” state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said in an update posted on the city’s Facebook page.

Stackelbeck said her team is being careful, cautious and thoughtful in how it exposes the burials.

“We don’t want to have more open at any point in time than is necessary, considering the potential for rain next week,” she said.

Hand excavation, exhumation and documentation of the burials will begin next week with the arrival of archaeologists from Cardno Inc. of Tampa, Florida. The eight-member team is expected to be in Tulsa for six to eight weeks.

Records indicate that at least 18 African Americans killed in the massacre were buried in Oaklawn, although the exact locations within the cemetery have long since been forgotten.