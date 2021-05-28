City councilors propose resolution apologizing for Tulsa Race Massacre violence, commitment to make amends

Four city councilors are proposing that the Tulsa City Council apologize for the racial violence perpetrated during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and subsequent discriminatory practices and “commit to making tangible amends.”
The proposed resolution comes three days before the centennial commemoration of the events of May 31-June 1, 1921. Thirty-seven deaths from the violence have been confirmed, but the actual figure is widely believed to be much higher.
The massacre by mobs of white men destroyed more than 1,200 homes, displaced thousands of people and left 35 blocks of the prosperous Black neighborhood of Greenwood in ashes.
No one was ever held legally responsible for the killings, nor were the victims or their families compensated for their losses.
The proposed resolution calls for the creation within six months of a community-led process to evaluate the “recommendations for reconciliation” in the state’s 2001 Tulsa Race Riot Commission report.
The committee also would provide recommendations for making progress toward restoring the economic mobility, prosperity and generational wealth of the massacre survivors, their descendants and residents of north Tulsa.
The resolution also encourages Tulsa entities to identify how they have advanced and benefited from racial inequity and to “join in their apologies.”
The city councilors sponsoring the resolution are Kara Joy McKee, Mykey Arthrell, Lori Decter Wright and Council Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper.
McKee said the community-led committee would determine whether reparations should be one of the ways the city makes amends.
"From our perspective, it is really important that the community tells us what 'making amends' would mean to them," McKee said. "And so this resolution will initiate a process by which we will go out into the community, meet folks where they are, and ask them what making amends would mean here."
Wright said councilors have been researching the issue for months to ensure that they had a “cultural competency around this work” and have left no stone unturned.
“We are going to look at those five (Race Riot Commission) recommendations and also best practices for how communities that have had this level of atrocity repair the harm,” Wright said.
The recommendations included, in rank order: payments to living survivors; payments to descendants of those who had property damage during the riot; a scholarship fund; business tax incentives for the Greenwood District; and a memorial.
The Race Riot Commission report makes clear that most of the commissioners supported providing some form of reparations.
“While each Commissioner has their own opinion about the type of reparations that they would advocate, the majority has no question about the appropriateness of reparations,” a letter attached to the 2001 report says.
Arthrell said the proposed resolution is a City Council product, not one that necessarily represents everyone in city government.
“The city is a lot more than just a legislative body. The city has the chiefs; it has the mayor,” Arthrell said. “It is our hope, as you can see in the document, we urge the city of Tulsa and all entities within the city, nonprofits and otherwise, to do the same as we are. But, no, we can’t speak for them.”
At the time the report was released, then-Mayor Susan Savage said it was time to "openly confront that which has divided us," and she apologized for "lack of action by public officials" to head off the riot.
The city’s current mayor, G.T. Bynum, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the proposed resolution.
The City Council is scheduled to vote on the resolution Wednesday.
Tulsa Race Massacre 100th anniversary: Meet 10 Tulsans who are helping promote the history
Mechelle Brown
A history of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
Rev. Robert Turner
Marc Carlson
Hannibal Johnson
Kristi Williams
Julius Pegues
Kevin Matthews
Carlos Moreno
Phil Armstrong
Kavin Ross
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…