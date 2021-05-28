City councilors propose resolution apologizing for Tulsa Race Massacre violence, commitment to make amends

The city councilors sponsoring the resolution are Kara Joy McKee, Mykey Arthrell, Lori Decter Wright and Council Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper.

McKee said the community-led committee would determine whether reparations should be one of the ways the city makes amends.

"From our perspective, it is really important that the community tells us what 'making amends' would mean to them," McKee said. "And so this resolution will initiate a process by which we will go out into the community, meet folks where they are, and ask them what making amends would mean here."

Wright said councilors have been researching the issue for months to ensure that they had a “cultural competency around this work” and have left no stone unturned.

“We are going to look at those five (Race Riot Commission) recommendations and also best practices for how communities that have had this level of atrocity repair the harm,” Wright said.

The recommendations included, in rank order: payments to living survivors; payments to descendants of those who had property damage during the riot; a scholarship fund; business tax incentives for the Greenwood District; and a memorial.