City Council resolution apologizing for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, subsequent discrimination to be considered Wednesday

Early indications are that the City Council is close but not quite there yet when it comes to unifying behind a proposed resolution apologizing for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and committing to make tangible amends.

The news is not surprising: Several councilors did not know the resolution was in the works until early last week, and the final draft version was not posted on the City Council website until late Friday.

“I want to hear what the other councilors have to say about the whole proclamation because I have heard from some councilors who have some issues with certain things,” said Councilor Jeannie Cue.

Cue said she would like to hear from the city's legal advisers before deciding how she will vote on the measure.

“We have lawsuits pending. … I am not putting the city or the citizens of Tulsa in any kind of legal jeopardy,” Cue said.

Councilor Connie Dodson said Saturday that she had not had a chance to take a thorough look at the document.

“I am not opposed to a resolution of some kind, if we can agree on language, and that is true with any resolution,” Dodson said.