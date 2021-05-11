Centennial commission scolds governor; legislator says he's had enough

The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission issued an ultimatum to Gov. Kevin Stitt on Tuesday even as one of its members, state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, resigned.
Both actions arose from Stitt's decision to not only sign but wholeheartedly endorse House Bill 1775, legislation sparked by conservative fears about the teaching of race, racism, gender identity and sexism in the state's schools, colleges and universities.
"How do you reconcile your membership on the Centennial Commission with your support of a law that is fundamentally contrary to the mission of reconciliation and restoration?" said a letter to Stitt signed by commission Executive Director Phil Armstrong.
"The Centennial Commission feels that your signature on the bill at this critical time when Oklahoma should embrace its history is diametrically opposite to the mission of the Centennial Commission and reflects your desire to end your affiliation. If you would like to contact us to discuss this further, please do so immediately. If we do not hear back from you, we will consider your lack of response as a further disavowal of the stated goals of the Centennial Commission and an official resignation from its membership," the letter concludes.
Nichols said he resigned largely because he did not want his continuing criticism of Stitt to reflect on the commission.
"I'm proud of the work the commission has done," Nichols said. "I wasn't upset that many of the commissioners didn't share my views."
Nichols discounted the idea that recent conflicts over various issues, including HB 1775, will derail the centennial.
"I don't think so," Nichols said. "I trust my fellow commissioners. There's been drama here and there, but I think the personal beefs, the political beefs, will fade.
"I have more faith in the citizens of the city than I do the leadership. I think this will be a special time for the city and state, but it won't be because of the leadership," Nichols said.
