Bynum says he'll support City Council resolution apologizing for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, committing to making amends

In a nod to transparency, the proposed resolution states that status updates would be provided to Tulsans biannually.

The resolution is sponsored by Councilors Vanessa Hall-Harper, Kara Joy McKee, Mykey Arthrell and Lori Decter Wright.

McKee said she was pleased to hear that the mayor would be supporting the resolution.

“At this point, we’re going to vote on this resolution. It’s going to get us further down the path, and we’re going to get out there into the community and find out what making amends means,” McKee said.

Arthrell said he was excited to hear that the mayor intends to support the resolution.

“I think that he gets it. This is about the conversation; this is about having that with the public, in a public way, so that we can be resolved to actually pass some legislation,” Arthrell said.

“I want to say in the next nine months I think we’ll have ordinances that are going to effectively shift some of the disparities we have in the city and try to right some wrongs.”

