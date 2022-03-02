Bynum responds to apparent misunderstanding over 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves investigation

Mayor G.T. Bynum made an unexpected visit to a City Council committee meeting Wednesday afternoon to clarify why the city is searching for unmarked graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

Bynum walked into the room and pulled up a chair after some councilors said they’d heard from members of the public who were concerned that the city had gone from calling its work a murder investigation to calling it an archaeological dig.

“I want to be really clear about what our intent is: The reason the city is involved in this is because we are trying to find Tulsans who were murdered, period,” Bynum said. "

"We are trying to do that 100 years after they were murdered. This is something the city government should have done 100 years ago; they should have done it at any point in the last century. It failed to do so, and so it falls on us to do it. … So this is not an archaeological dig or a history project or something like that.

“We are utilizing forensic anthropologists and archaeologists to find murder victims.”

Bynum told councilors that once the victims are found and identified, the city has no control over whether someone will be charged for the murders by the District Attorney’s Office.

“All we can do is investigate it to the best of our ability whether they were murdered — again, yesterday or 100 years ago — and that is what we are trying to do now,” Bynum said.

The confusion over the city’s intent appears to have been rooted in remarks made during Tuesday night’s meeting of the Public Oversight Committee for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Graves Investigation.

According to City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper, who sits on the oversight committee, forensic anthropologist Dr. Phoebe Stubblefield described the city’s investigation as an “archaeological dig.”

Bynum acknowledged that the choice of words could have led to confusion but said Stubblefield’s work on the project is to do forensic anthropology.

“We are the city of Tulsa funding this because we are trying to find murder victims,” Bynum said.

Hall-Harper said the incident was one of several that have led the oversight committee and others to be suspicious of the city’s intentions.

“Because I literally have people calling me saying they no longer want to be part of the oversight committee because of this,” Hall-Harper said. “So we have to work this out.”

Bynum said he agreed with Hall-Harper that the city and the oversight committee have to speak in unison when it comes to explaining to the public what the city hopes to accomplish with the investigation.

“There are folks who have great suspicion of the city and our work on this, and just to be completely human, there is a part of me that gets upset at that,” Bynum said. “But if my family was murdered 100 years ago and the city waited 100 years to try to find them, I would be damn suspicious, too. So I don’t blame them.”

Another point of confusion stemming from Tuesday’s meeting, according to Hall-Harper and other councilors, was that many people understood officials to say their search for victims at Oaklawn Cemetery would focus solely on males.

Bynum explained that that was not the case and that the scientists conducting the search are free to examine any grave they believe could be associated with the massacre.

The reference to the male victims, Bynum said, was an acknowledgment that the city has records showing that 18 male victims of the massacre were buried in the cemetery.

“They are not saying, ‘We are not looking for women,’” Bynum said.

Speaking after the meeting, Bynum said the most important thing the city can do is reunite the remains of the race massacre victims with their descendents “so their families can give them a proper burial and know what happened to them,” Bynum said.

“That is something that we have control over; at least it is within our parameters of what we can do, if we can just find the victims.

“But we don’t have control over whether or not somebody is prosecuted or not. All we can do is conduct the best investigation that we can, and that is what we are trying to do.”

Bynum announced in late 2018 his intent to re-examine whether mass graves from the massacre exist.

Death certificates were issued for 37 people — 25 black, 12 white — killed in the violence of May 31-June 1, 1921, but reports from the very first indicated that the toll was actually higher and perhaps much higher.

“The intent for us from the city has not changed at all,” Bynum told councilors. “We are going to do everything we can to find those graves.”

