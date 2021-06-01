Biden to announce economic, infrastructure and housing initiatives during Tulsa stop

President Joe Biden will announce two major initiatives to close racial financial disparities during his visit to Tulsa on Tuesday, White House sources said late Monday.
Biden is coming to Tulsa on the 100th anniversary of the destruction of the city's Greenwood District, which became known as Black Wall Street, during the May 31-June 1 race massacre.
Details of Biden's visit are sketchy, but officials said he plans to meet with massacre survivors and make some remarks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in mid-afternoon.
The White House said those remarks will include details of "new steps … to help narrow the racial wealth gap and to reinvest in communities."
These will focus on three areas — small business development, infrastructure and housing.
Recent studies indicate that median white household wealth — as distinguished from income — is nine to 10 times greater than for Black households and appears to be growing.
According to a 2020 Brookings Institution report, the biggest reason for the discrepancy is inheritance, which is one reason reparations have become such an important issue to many, and particularly as it relates to the destruction of Black Tulsans' assets during the massacre.
Biden is not expected to directly address the changes in tax law that have contributed to these disparities, but he will talk about a related issue — disparities in home equity.
He also will announce expansion of an existing program that directs federal contracts to "small, disadvantaged" businesses by 50%, or $100 billion over five years.
The White House said Biden will also provide more details of his American Jobs Plan, which includes tens of billions of dollars for infrastructure and transportation. Among its targets are highways cutting through minority neighborhoods, such as Tulsa's much-maligned north leg of the Inner Dispersal Loop, which bisects the old Greenwood neighborhood.
The White House said Biden "will be the first president ever to travel to Tulsa to talk about its race massacre."