Biden to announce economic, infrastructure and housing initiatives during Tulsa stop

President Joe Biden will announce two major initiatives to close racial financial disparities during his visit to Tulsa on Tuesday, White House sources said late Monday.

Biden is coming to Tulsa on the 100th anniversary of the destruction of the city's Greenwood District, which became known as Black Wall Street, during the May 31-June 1 race massacre.

Details of Biden's visit are sketchy, but officials said he plans to meet with massacre survivors and make some remarks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in mid-afternoon.

The White House said those remarks will include details of "new steps … to help narrow the racial wealth gap and to reinvest in communities."

These will focus on three areas — small business development, infrastructure and housing.

Recent studies indicate that median white household wealth — as distinguished from income — is nine to 10 times greater than for Black households and appears to be growing.

According to a 2020 Brookings Institution report, the biggest reason for the discrepancy is inheritance, which is one reason reparations have become such an important issue to many, and particularly as it relates to the destruction of Black Tulsans' assets during the massacre.