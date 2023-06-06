It won’t be long before Tulsans learn more about what their neighbors think of providing reparations and repair for those harmed by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The last of four scheduled community-led discussions on the subject is scheduled for 5 p.m. June 13 at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.
Robin Rue Simmons, executive director of FirstRepair, is scheduled to be the featured guest at the meeting. Simmons, a former Evanston, Illinois, alderman, led that city’s successful effort to establish a reparations program.
The meetings are part of the Beyond Apology program, a privately funded effort designed to educate the public about what reparations and repair could look like in Tulsa and to gather input on the issue.
People are also reading…
Greg Robinson, project manager for Beyond Apology, said he expects to share the findings of the meetings — including the transcribed remarks of residents who shared their views — with the City Council and the public at large by the end of the summer.
“What we are hoping is that the community can take that information, and if there are groups that are more aggressive wanting to push the issue, they can use this as information to find a focus and an area to start,” Robinson said last week during a Beyond Apology meeting at the 36th Street North Event Center. “And that the City Council can take up the information and really do what they said in their resolution, which is begin to address these harms based on where the community said they wanted to start.”
The Beyond Apology program was established after city councilors and Mayor G.T. Bynum approved in June 2021 a nonbinding resolution as part of the centennial commemoration of the massacre.
At least 37 people were killed and thousands more were displaced in the Greenwood District during the Tulsa Race Massacre of May 31-June 1, 1921. The actual number of deaths is widely believed to be much higher, but comprehensive records were not kept.
In addition to apologizing for the city’s role in the massacre, the resolution includes a commitment to make “tangible amends” for the violence and to establish a community-led process to evaluate the “recommendations for reconciliation” the state’s 1921 Tulsa Race Riot Commission laid out more than two decades earlier.
Although the City Council and mayor have approved the Beyond Apology public-engagement format, the program is not being administered or funded by the city, and the city is not bound to act on recommendations that might come out of it.
Bynum has said previously that he does not support reparations in the form of direct payments to victims or their descendants, but he has expressed support for the Beyond Apology process.
“It is also something that differentiates local government from other levels of government,” he said last year. “We can convene our neighbors who may have diverse views, but through a respectful exchange of ideas we can identify ways to move forward together.”
Last week’s community-led discussion, like the others before it, had an informal vibe. Attendees were served dinner — on this night the menu included pasta, meatballs and salad — before Robinson stood to explain what the meeting was intended to accomplish and what it was not intended to accomplish.
“We did not set this up today to tell you what you should say,” Robinson said. “We set it up to educate you, to put you in spaces where you can decide what additional information will be helpful from your perspective, but we are going to ask that you share that perspective with us. What should repair or reparation look like? And based on your interpretation, what areas should be prioritized?”
Any discussion of reparations and repair starts with what the community that has been harmed wants, Robinson said.
“We cannot provide, frankly, Mayor Bynum tomorrow saying, ‘Yes, we are going to provide reparations.’ That is not what this is about,” Robinson said. “What this is about is getting our thoughts and perspectives very clearly articulated so that people in positions who have said they want to do something about this have something to base that work on.
“It is a foundational step, … but there are more steps.”
Robinson estimated that about 150 people have attended the first three Beyond Apology meetings.
“We strategically went to different parts of the city, and we have seen different people at each meeting, and that to us was important,” he said.
The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
In 1921, white mobs invaded Greenwood and burned it down
A growing but divided city had tensions rising. How World War I influenced residents.
Key figures in 1921
Greenwood was defined by freedom and opportunity
An encounter on an elevator and concerns about a lynching
Tulsa Tribune article cited for sparking massacre
Dick Rowland's life threatened while jailed as crowd gathers outside
Tulsans take up arms and there are issues with special deputies
Fighting begins in Greenwood and the neighborhood is soon overrun
Mobs won't let firefighters douse the flames
Airplanes flew over Greenwood as it was attacked
National Guard called in, denies report that machine guns were used to kill dozens
Dr. A.C. Jackson was killed as he tried to surrender in his front yard
Death toll remains unknown; search for graves continues today
Black Tulsans were marched through the streets and detained at camps throughout city
Red Cross reports the massive devastation in Greenwood
Key locations in Tulsa during the 1921 Race Massacre
Mount Zion Baptist Church was burned down but, like Greenwood, persevered and rebuilt
Tulsa Race Massacre: Quotes from survivors, officials and others
Tulsa Race Massacre: Recommended reading
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
Tulsa Race Massacre / The Tulsa World Library: See all of the coverage of the race massacre in this special report.
Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921
Tulsa was home to one of the most prosperous African American communities in the country. Businesses flourished along Greenwood Avenue — dubbe…