'Beacon of reconciliation': Tulsa Race Massacre Commission begins 2021 campaign as centennial nears

It has taken 99 years to recognize, to uncover and acknowledge the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and much of that work is far from over.

It's why in the 150 days before the massacre's centennial, a coalition of groups and community stakeholders is committed to shining a light on one of the darkest days in America's history. Organizers kicked off this new year campaign at a John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park press conference Friday afternoon.

State Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, chairman of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, said the next few months are critical to ensure that the commemoration lives up to the legacy it represents.

"I'm so excited that we're in 2021 and we're going to see it to fruition," Matthews said. "On May 31, 2021, we want the world to come to Tulsa, come to our great history center, come to this area and be part of our efforts to be a beacon of reconciliation around the world."

Matthews said he hopes the COVID-19 pandemic will be behind Tulsa by then to allow for a full commemoration. But in the event that restrictions on gatherings remain in effect in May, he said nothing will stop the commission from holding a virtual ceremony to be seen around the world.