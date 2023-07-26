Randy Krehbiel Tulsa World Staff Writer Follow Randy Krehbiel Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

A battle over the story and image of a man killed 102 years ago in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will continue, attorneys for Dr. A.C. Jackson's great-great-nephew said Wednesday.

The announcement followed District Judge Kurt Glassco's ruling that he will not reconsider his earlier decision not to reopen Jackson's estate, which has been closed since the mid-1920s.

A previous suit to reopen Jackson's estate was dismissed last year. A lawsuit by the family against Greenwood Rising, the Tulsa Community Foundation and the city of Tulsa claiming unjust enrichment from the use of Jackson's name and likeness was dismissed this spring.

Despite those setbacks, Tulsa attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons' Justice for Greenwood, the nonprofit under which most of his Tulsa Race Massacre-related work is conducted, said an appeal will be filed with the state Supreme Court.

While ostensibly about the right of Jackson's collateral descendants — he has no known direct descendants — to control and potentially profit from his story and likeness, it is also part of an intense campaign by Solomon-Simmons and his allies to discredit Greenwood Rising, the museum to the legacy of Tulsa's historic Black neighborhood.

In their telling, Greenwood Rising is an instrument of rich white people to profit from the legacy of Black Tulsans.

The museum was built with the assistance of white donors but is owned by a foundation with a Black-majority board and African Americans in all leadership positions.

"The practical effect of Judge Glassco’s ruling is to grant permission for powerful White institutions to continue to take advantage of the birthright of Black descendants of Greenwood," a Justice for Greenwood press release announcing the appeal states.

The press release includes a link for donations.

Critics of Solomon-Simmons and this approach say the lawsuit and the attacks on Greenwood Rising are, at best, misplaced.

"While we fully support descendants’ and survivors’ pursuit of restorative justice, the continued push to misuse our 501(c)(3) nonprofit history center as a financial vehicle for financial reparations is severely misplaced," Greenwood Rising directors said in a written statement.

"We hope this inappropriate legal strategy is over for good now so we can focus on convening and collaborating with the community to move forward in racial healing and justice," the board said.

"Since opening in 2021, we have focused on our mission to educate and connect people through our shared history," the Greenwood Rising directors continued. "Unfortunately, we have been sued twice — primarily related to our legal right to share the stories of our history and be a place of healing and learning for our community."

Solomon-Simmons' legal argument, if successful, could have wide-ranging implications for museums, historians and copyright law. It would assign all use rights to individuals and their families, apparently in perpetuity.

Currently, for instance, photographs are copyrighted by the photographer. The length of a copyright can vary, but typically they expire after no more than 95 years.

A widely circulated image of Jackson is more than 100 years old, but Solomon-Simmons has argued that Jackson's family should control its use as well as the use of Jackson's story.

A well-known surgeon, Dr. A.C. Jackson was the most prominent person killed in the massacre, and his murder was the most thoroughly documented. Thus, he often figures prominently in articles, books and documentaries about the events of May 31-June 1, 1921.

According to the U.S. Copyright Office, the unlicensed use of portions of copyright-protected works is permitted as "fair use" in certain circumstances, such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship and research.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.