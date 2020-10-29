Bank of America pledges $1 million for Greenwood Rising project

Greenwood Rising, the interactive history center under construction at Archer Street and Greenwood Avenue, has received a $1 million grant from the Bank of America, officials said late Thursday.
In a press release, Greenwood Rising Project Manager Phil Armstrong said the money will be used for construction as well as for educational and entrepreneurial programs.
The grant is the largest contribution to date from a donor not based in Tulsa. Officials say they've raised more than $22 million toward a $30 million goal, which would pay for building construction, exhibits and fixtures and cover start-up operating costs.
"This important new center will serve as an economic anchor in Tulsa and has already begun shining a spotlight on the important, untold story of a thriving Greenwood District and horrific tragedy in a way that will create understanding and offer inspiration and hope for future generations," said Bank of America's vice president for the Tulsa market, Bill Lissau.
Officials said the BOA grant is part of the company's four-year, $1 billion commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity.
Greenwood Rising is a major aspect of activities surrounding the centennial of Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, in which Tulsa's thriving African American neighborhood was destroyed by white arsonists.
The center plans to highlight not only the massacre but the entrepreneurship that built Greenwood before the massacre and rebuilt it afterward.
"This incredible gift from Bank of America … will support the centennial commission's mission-critical efforts in education, economic empowerment and community engagement," said state Sen. Kevin Matthews, D-Tulsa, chairman of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
Video: Greenwood Rising groundbreaking
