Attorney says trauma impacted race massacre survivor’s memory

“It is only in more recent years that Mother Fletcher has been willing to openly discuss the massacre and her memories of that terrible night,” Solomon-Simmons said.

Randle, 106, Ellis, 100, and Fletcher are believed to be the last survivors of the May 31-June 1 massacre in which 35 square blocks of Tulsa’s Black Greenwood neighborhood were destroyed. Hundreds of lawsuits seeking restitution have been filed in the century since, but none has been successful. The current suit alleges local governments and others have continued to oppress the neighborhood and Black Tulsans since 1921.

To date, Solomon-Simmons has declined requests for documentation that his clients lived in Tulsa in 1921 or that the two women have distinct memories of events. Ellis would have been an infant in 1921.

Records for that period, and particularly for African Americans — and especially for African American children — are scant, but the situation does illustrate the difficulty of documenting such cases. Many minorities cite the lack of records as an example of a system rigged to thwart or silence them, and activists say more credence should be given oral histories such as those recorded by race massacre survivors.