Attorney says trauma impacted race massacre survivor’s memory

An attorney for three 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre survivors says an apparent discrepancy in one survivor’s recollections about the event is the result of childhood trauma that kept her from talking about it until recently.
“Black Tulsans with memories of the massacre have been intimidated into silence for decades,” said attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons, who issued a statement Thursday to the Tulsa World. “Many survivors were afraid to discuss the massacre with their families, let alone outside of their families.”
Viola Fletcher, 107, said in a video-recorded interview in 2014 that she didn’t remember the massacre because she was too young at that time. More recently, she’s said the massacre still haunts her and severely affects her.
“I will never forget the violence of the white mob when we left our home,” Fletcher testified before a congressional sub-committee last week.
“I still see Black men being shot, Black bodies lining the street. I still smell smoke and see fire. I still see Black businesses being burned. I still hear airplanes flying overhead. I hear the screams.”
“I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot. I will not, and other survivors do not. And our descendants do not,” she said.
In the 2014 interview, which was recorded as part of an Oklahoma State University project on centenarians, Fletcher was asked if she was in Tulsa at the time of the massacre.
“Well, my family was, but I think they left during that time,” she said.
“Okay,” said the interviewer, and Fletcher added, “Let’s see ... see, I was real young then, about five to six years old. I don’t remember anything about that.”
In the other 2014 interview, with the Dwight Eisenhower Library, Fletcher says she went to school in Claremore and Nowata. When asked where she lived in the 1930s during the Dust Bowl, she replied, “In Tulsa. We moved from Claremore to Tulsa.”
Asked when she moved to Tulsa, Fletcher replied, “I got married in 1932 in Tulsa.”
This interview does not make reference to the massacre.
“When asked during the interview about the massacre, (Fletcher) stated that her family was in Tulsa during the massacre but that they ‘left during that time,’ her way of characterizing her family fleeing the massacre’s horrible aftermath rather than getting into the terrible details,” Solomon-Simmons said in his statement.
“Hoping to change the subject rather than discuss a childhood trauma, Mother Fletcher simply said she was five or six years old around that time and that she didn’t ‘remember anything about that.’”
Solomon-Simmons said Fletcher has given a sworn deposition on the matter for a lawsuit he and colleagues have filed on behalf of Fletcher, her brother Hughes Van Ellis and Lessie Randle, and families of people affected by the massacre.
“It is only in more recent years that Mother Fletcher has been willing to openly discuss the massacre and her memories of that terrible night,” Solomon-Simmons said.
Randle, 106, Ellis, 100, and Fletcher are believed to be the last survivors of the May 31-June 1 massacre in which 35 square blocks of Tulsa’s Black Greenwood neighborhood were destroyed. Hundreds of lawsuits seeking restitution have been filed in the century since, but none has been successful. The current suit alleges local governments and others have continued to oppress the neighborhood and Black Tulsans since 1921.
To date, Solomon-Simmons has declined requests for documentation that his clients lived in Tulsa in 1921 or that the two women have distinct memories of events. Ellis would have been an infant in 1921.
Records for that period, and particularly for African Americans — and especially for African American children — are scant, but the situation does illustrate the difficulty of documenting such cases. Many minorities cite the lack of records as an example of a system rigged to thwart or silence them, and activists say more credence should be given oral histories such as those recorded by race massacre survivors.
None of Solomon-Simmons’ clients appear to have been included in a 2003 federal lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 100 survivors and family members, and they do not seem to have been interviewed by a state commission established in 1997 to investigate the massacre.
Randle lives in Tulsa, Fletcher in Bartlesville and Hughes Van Ellis in Colorado.
Known documentation for Randle, whose maiden name was Benningfield, includes a marriage certificate from 1939, on which her age is stated as 19, the 1940 Census, in which her age is listed as 21, and a 1941 marriage license in which her age is listed 24.
Tulsa city directories of the early 1920s list a Mack Benningfield and a Martha or Mollie Benningfield at 1705 N. Madison Avenue, which in 1921 would have been near the northern end of the Greenwood district.
In two 2014 interviews, including the video-recorded one, Fletcher said she was born in Comanche County to a family of sharecroppers and lived several places before moving to Tulsa, where she married in 1932. She and her husband subsequently moved to California, where they worked in a shipyard during World War II, before returning to Oklahoma and settling permanently in Bartlesville.