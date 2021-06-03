At the twilight of his career, Jesse Jackson still has plenty to say: 'We're not going back'

At 79, the Rev. Jesse Jackson still has things to say. The words and ideas are still there, even if Parkinson’s disease has taken some edge off the powerful voice Americans have known for nearly 60 years.

The words are still “breathtaking,” said Vernon AME Church Pastor Robert Turner, who accompanied Jackson to the Tulsa World offices on Wednesday.

“He may be difficult to understand, but you can tell he’s a brilliant poet, prophet and priest,” said Bishop Carlton Pearson, who was also with Jackson. “He’s the last and loudest voice we have of the (civil rights) pioneers.”

Jackson entered the civil rights movement as a college student in 1960. He soon became part of Martin Luther King Jr.’s inner circle — he still hands out photos of himself with King — and he later formed the National Rainbow Coalition and People United to Save (later Serve) Humanity. The two nonprofit organizations later merged to become the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

Early on, Jackson became known for trying to unite Blacks and poor whites and other minorities in common economic and political causes.

“Most Americans are not Black or brown,” Jackson said Wednesday. “They’re poor and white and female and young.