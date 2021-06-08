At least 27 coffins found in Oaklawn burial site, Tulsa Race Massacre researchers say

At least 27 coffins have now been found in an area of Oaklawn Cemetery being examined for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, officials said Tuesday.

"We have numbered burials in the mass grave feature," State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said during a noon Tuesday news conference. "We've uncovered 15 beyond the 12 uncovered in October."

Stackelbeck said researchers are not certain whether the burials are connected to the race massacre, but if they are they will boost the number of confirmed dead from the May 31-June 1, 1921, massacre by at least nine.

Records and news reports indicate 18 Black victims were buried in Oaklawn in unmarked graves.

At least one set of remains have been identified as female, which is significant because no death certificates have been found for female victims.

A total of 37 death certificates from race massacre deaths have been located, although the true number killed has always been thought higher.

According to Stackelbeck, the coffins found by archaeologists last fall and within the past week appear to have been placed close together in a large trench or hole.

This story will be updated.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.