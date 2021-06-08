At least 27 coffins found in Oaklawn burial site, Tulsa Race Massacre researchers say

Workers, researchers and historians work on a suspected mass grave excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery last week. At least 27 coffins have now been found in an area being examined for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, officials said Tuesday.
Video from June 8, 2021. State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said that at least 27 coffins have now been found in an area of Oaklawn Cemetery being examined for unmarked burials
At least 27 coffins have now been found in an area of Oaklawn Cemetery being examined for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre, officials said Tuesday.
"We have numbered burials in the mass grave feature," State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said during a noon Tuesday news conference. "We've uncovered 15 beyond the 12 uncovered in October."
Stackelbeck said researchers are not certain whether the burials are connected to the race massacre, but if they are they will boost the number of confirmed dead from the May 31-June 1, 1921, massacre by at least nine.
Records and news reports indicate 18 Black victims were buried in Oaklawn in unmarked graves.
At least one set of remains have been identified as female, which is significant because no death certificates have been found for female victims.
A total of 37 death certificates from race massacre deaths have been located, although the true number killed has always been thought higher.
According to Stackelbeck, the coffins found by archaeologists last fall and within the past week appear to have been placed close together in a large trench or hole.
This story will be updated.
Angela Berg, forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner's Office, searches through dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Chief Amusan takes a break from searching through dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers and City of Tulsa employees work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Angela Berg (left), forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner's Office, and Chief Amusan look through dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Terry Baccus watches as researchers and city of Tulsa employees work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre on Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers and City of Tulsa employees work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
City of Tulsa employees work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers and City of Tulsa employees work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers and City of Tulsa employees look through dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. At bottom left are the head stones of Eddie Lockard and Reuben Everett, known victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Forensic Anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield pulls an item out of dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A City of Tulsa employee works at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Terry Baccus watches at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Debra Green, Assistant State Archaeologist, studies core samples at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Monday, July 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Angela Berg (left), forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner's Office, and Chief Amusan look through dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck(left) and forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield talk at the head stones of Reuben Everett and Eddie Lockard at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Everett and Lockard are known victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A City of Tulsa employee works in the back of a truck as dirt is dumped into it at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Monday, July 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A city of Tulsa employee hands forensic anthropologist Angela Berg a bottle found at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Forensic Anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield looks through dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Angela Berg (left), forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner's Office, and Chief Amusan look through dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Debra Green, Assistant State Archaeologist, studies core samples at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Monday, July 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Core samples are taken at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Monday, July 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers and City of Tulsa employees look through dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. At bottom right are the head stones of Eddie Lockard and Reuben Everett, known victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Teran Tease,5, watches at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Forensic anthropologists Phoebe Stubblefield(left) and Angela Berg look at found items on a tray at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck(left) and forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield talk at the head stones of Reuben Everett and Eddie Lockard at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Everett and Lockard are known victims of the Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
City of Tulsa employees and researchers work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
City of Tulsa employees work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A City of Tulsa employee works at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Forensic Anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield looks through dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Terry Baccus watches as researchers and City of Tulsa employees work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Chief Amusan takes a break from searching through dirt at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 21, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Debra Green, Assistant State Archaeologist, studies core samples at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Monday, July 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Dirt is hauled off in a truck at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Monday, July 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Core samples are studied at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Monday, July 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Core samples are taken at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Monday, July 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A sign sits on the edge of a trench at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Monday, July 20, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Found items are stacked at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves
from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Friday, July 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Forensic Anthropologist for the State Medical Examiner’s Office Angela Berg(left), State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck and Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Jason White talk at Oaklawn Cemetery
during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Friday, July 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
John Patrick Kinnear takes photos up against the fence at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Friday, July 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Senior researcher Scott Hammerstedt and State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Friday, July 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Senior researcher Scott Hammerstedt and State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Friday, July 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers and city of Tulsa employees work at Oaklawn Cemetery on Friday during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Scott Hammerstedt uses scanning equipment at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Friday, July 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Scott Hammerstedt uses scanning equipment at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Friday, July 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Worldz
The graves of Eddie Lockard and Reuben Everett are seen(bottom left) at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Friday, July 17, 2020. Everett and Lockard are known victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers and City of Tulsa employees work at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Friday, July 17, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The site at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday, July 16, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A researcher takes a measurement at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday, July 16, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mayor G.T. Bynum views items that were dug up at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday, July 16, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mayor G.T. Bynum talks with state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday, July 16, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mayor G.T. Bynum tours the dig site at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Thursday, July 16, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Forensic anthropologist Phoebe Stubblefield looks into a dig site at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers and City of Tulsa workers pause for a prayer and moment of silence before working on a test excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery in a search for a possible mass burial site from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre July 15, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa Word
Robert Cleghorn(left) talks with hostorian Scott Ellsworth at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Cleghorn has access to newspapers from the days around the Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers and City of Tulsa workers dig at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Angela Berg, a forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner's Office, works at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Researchers remove an item shortly after a shell casing and possible bone were found at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Angela Berg, a forensic anthropologist with the State Medical Examiner's Office, talks to bystanders while working at Oaklawn Cemetery during a test excavation in the search for possible mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Tuesday, July 14, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
