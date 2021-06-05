As spotlight on Tulsa Race Massacre dims, leaders mull centennial's long-term impact on Greenwood

The lengthy document suggests authorities consult with members of the affected community to develop a reparations plan including direct payments to the three known living survivors of the massacre.

“The city and state have not done what’s necessary to repair the harm stemming from the Tulsa Race Massacre,” said Laura Pitter, deputy director of Human Rights Watch’s United States Program. “Since that is exposed now, hopefully that will generate more attention to the issue and greater investment in Black businesses, institutions and investment where there needs to be investment to make up for what has happened.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum, who has been extensively criticized by local activists and representatives of massacre survivors for refusing to support direct payments as a form of reparations, explained that the important aspect of the centennial is underscoring all the work needed to address systemic inequality.

“The work is long-term work,” Bynum said. “It’s not a case of recognizing the centennial and moving on to something else. It is an inflection point for our community.”

Bynum said he hopes the refrain moving forward is greater awareness of the massacre and its lasting impact and a focus on how Tulsa can improve for all.