As spotlight on Tulsa Race Massacre dims, leaders mull centennial's long-term impact on Greenwood

The city been preparing more than a year for the moment the world would be focused on the town as it acknowledged the Tulsa Race Massacre, an event that laid bare stark racism and political oppression still felt a century later.
Days before the this latest examination of Tulsa took place, a stroll through Black Wall Street — the epicenter of both celebration and mourning — saw a portion of the Greenwood District littered with American flags, banners and signs accompanied by nearby construction work on multimillion-dollar business spaces and glitzy housing units.
A building buzz of anticipation was unmistakable, with the prospect that dignitaries, heavyweight social and political pundits, documentarians, and even President Joe Biden himself — who described the massacre as an “attack on Black families and Black wealth” — would converge in Greenwood.
But without that to be excited about, as the boom of interest in Race Massacre history wanes, one prevailing question remains:
How better off will Greenwood and Black Wall Street be when the attention subsides?
Mechelle Brown is the longtime program director at the Greenwood Cultural Center. For 30 years, she’s been telling the Race Massacre story.
Despite the fixation over the centennial, Brown expressed reservations that the commitment to sustained investment in Greenwood would not be maintained.
“I am not confident that following the commemoration that we will be able to sit down and have real conversations about understanding what needs to be addressed,” she said. “I think there needs to clear conversations. I don’t think there are any one, or two, or three community leaders or organizations that represent the entire community, and that’s big for the community as a whole.”
‘There needs to be investment’
Throughout the commemoration, passionate discussions centered on the still-inherit disparities and inequity Black Tulsans live with and ways in which the city should rectify the trauma that massacre survivors and descendants have struggled to overcome for generations.
After all, Tulsa’s own Equality Indicators Report data indicates that Black residents — particularly those who reside in certain north Tulsa ZIP codes — have their life expectancy cut short by a little more than a decade compared to white Tulsans.
And Tulsa Race Massacre victims never received restitution from perpetrators or the city despite several attempts to file claims and lawsuits through state and federal courts.
A Human Rights Watch report released a week prior to the 100th anniversary of the massacre said investigators determined a “failure by city and state authorities to provide comprehensive reparations has compounded the harms of the May 31, 1921, Tulsa race massacre on its upcoming centennial.”
The lengthy document suggests authorities consult with members of the affected community to develop a reparations plan including direct payments to the three known living survivors of the massacre.
“The city and state have not done what’s necessary to repair the harm stemming from the Tulsa Race Massacre,” said Laura Pitter, deputy director of Human Rights Watch’s United States Program. “Since that is exposed now, hopefully that will generate more attention to the issue and greater investment in Black businesses, institutions and investment where there needs to be investment to make up for what has happened.”
Mayor G.T. Bynum, who has been extensively criticized by local activists and representatives of massacre survivors for refusing to support direct payments as a form of reparations, explained that the important aspect of the centennial is underscoring all the work needed to address systemic inequality.
“The work is long-term work,” Bynum said. “It’s not a case of recognizing the centennial and moving on to something else. It is an inflection point for our community.”
Bynum said he hopes the refrain moving forward is greater awareness of the massacre and its lasting impact and a focus on how Tulsa can improve for all.
“That is essentially what I’ve run for mayor twice on, which is an acknowledgement that disparity exists and a desire around the community to address it,” Bynum said. “A lot of what we are trying to do in Tulsa right now is being completely transparent about the disparities that exist.
“My hope is that other communities will see us being transparent in that way and how that is spurring important work that will make this a better community for everyone.”
Feeling of a debt never repaid
The city has touted its targeted economic strategy that has produced $1 billion in investment in north Tulsa over the past five years, Bynum said, including an array of development projects aimed at creating business and homeownership opportunities. City councilors proposed a resolution to, in part, improve “historic inequalities” accrued by generations of disenfranchisement.
But some Greenwood stakeholders aren’t certain those ventures will have a lasting impact for residents who aren’t developers or associated with special interest groups unless there are sweeping policy changes that ensure generational wealth lost is attained.
Many have memories when ONEOK Field — the $60 million baseball facility constructed on seven acres of vacant land that once was home to Black entrepreneurs a century ago — was billed as a project that would reimagine Greenwood and, according to then-Mayor Kathy Taylor, spearhead “a downtown revitalization project.”
But resentment over ONEOK Field’s failed promise to deliver for Greenwood runs so deep that many Black residents have refused to patronize the stadium since it opened in 2010.
“It (ONEOK Field) didn’t help anybody in north Tulsa,” said Tori Tyson, who owns Blowout Hair Salon. “Neither do I think (USA) BMX will help north Tulsa (residents), or Greenwood Rising.”
Tyson comes from a line of entrepreneurs. Her grandparents were business owners on Greenwood, operating a restaurant that was lost in the violence of the massacre.
She calls what her family and others have endured since 1921 “hurt and trauma” that can’t be mended just with platitudes.
“Our family is messed up,” said Tyson, a third-generation descendant who strongly supports cash reparations. “Yeah, the city of Tulsa owes us. They are still finding mass graves.“
Greg Robinson is a community activist who challenged Bynum in last August’s mayoral election.
“The only way to repair ... is to intentionally put policies in place that provide incentives and additional support to Black Tulsans who have been historically marginalized,” said Robinson. “There certainly has to be an intentional movement to create anti-racist policies within our city government.”
Expectations of making progress
That likely means the $30 million commitment used to build Greenwood Rising and funding for other projects related to the centennial aren’t enough to satisfy the demand for more than symbolic gestures of reconciliation.
“What I fear is that, because the nation is looking at Tulsa, that there is a push to give the appearance to the illusion that we are working towards reconciliation and that we are building relationships and we are having these hard conversations and coming up with solutions,” said Brown of the Greenwood Cultural Center. “And then on June 2, we go back to where we were and it’s quiet.”
That juxtaposition played out last week when Damario Solomon-Simmons, the attorney for the three living survivors, demanded his clients receive upwards of $1 million each and $50 million more allotted to descendants. Solomon-Simmons has accused the city and other parties of profiting off the massacre and turning Greenwood into a tourist attraction.
“The city of Tulsa has failed us. They looted us. They bombed us,” he said during remarks in Washington, D.C., for a House Judiciary Subcommittee hearing discussing compensation for massacre survivors and descendants.
“The same perpetrators of the massacre — the city, the county, the state — are using the massacre to pad their own pockets. Not one penny has been given to survivors, and not one dime has been paid for the claims that are still outstanding.”
The Human Rights Watch report further detailed that the Commission’s events were never going to bring about long-term change to Greenwood because they focused on marketing instead of providing reparations.
“Members of the community complained they were not consulted, and questioned whether the project (Greenwood Rising) would benefit the neighborhood financially,” a portion of the report stated. “They said they wanted assurances that Black-owned businesses would have a fair chance at construction projects.”
Vanessa Hall-Harper, District 1 city councilor, suggested that city government interest in the centennial was only heightened to mask racial inequities currently plaguing the city. She openly questioned why millions were invested in the Greenwood Rising project instead of into the community.
Phil Armstrong, Greenwood Rising project director, said its immediate impact and the pageantry surrounding the centennial would bring a renewed devotion to Greenwood and Black Wall Street.
“It’s an indication of what’s coming,” Armstrong said. “People want to come here and learn the history, and when they’re here they spend they’re dollars. And that economic engine can be restarted again.”
The reality remains that once this concentrated examination of Tulsa and its racial reckoning is complete, Greenwood will not immediately recapture what it once was a century ago or even after the World War II reconstruction of the area. Progress is expected to take time regardless of whatever grand overtures are made.
It’s something the city’s inhabitants have to come to grips with.
“We’ve made a great deal of progress in the last five to 10 years, but we’re nowhere where we need to be,” Bynum said. “There is clearly a tremendous amount of work that needs to be done. But what I’ve been impressed by is a strong desire across party lines and racial lines to be involved in trying to make it a city where every kid had a shot at a great life.”
Tulsa Race Massacre: Was 1921 the first aerial assault on U.S. soil?
"The first time Americans were terrorized by an aerial assault was not Pearl Harbor," a CBS News story says leading up to coverage this weekend of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
"Scott Pelley reports on a race massacre in which an estimated 300 people, mostly African American men, women and children, were killed, and aircraft were used to drop incendiary devices on a black neighborhood in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Greenwood Massacre of 1921 has been largely ignored by history, but Pelley finds a Tulsa community seeking to shed more light on what's been called the worst race massacre in history," a preview reads for a "60 Minutes" story airing 6 p.m. Sunday on CBS.
Context for viewers: Six airplanes circled the Greenwood area during the morning hours of June 1.
What they were doing, and why there were so many, has long been a matter of passionate debate. Many people believe they were used to shoot at people on the ground and bomb Greenwood.
Officials said the small craft, generally thought to be two-seat, single-engine Curtis “Jenny” biplanes, were merely keeping track of activities on the ground and relaying the information through written messages dropped in weighted metal cylinders attached to streamers.
To what extent this explanation was initially challenged is unclear, but in October 1921 the Chicago Defender published a story in which it said Greenwood had been bombed under orders of “prominent city officials.”
The story cited a Van B. Hurley, who the newspaper said had given a signed statement to Elisha Scott, a Kansas attorney.
Scott filed dozens of lawsuits on behalf of victims but doesn’t seem to have ever entered the Hurley affidavit into the record. There is no record of a Van B. Hurley living in Tulsa around the time of the massacre or that anyone by that name ever belonged to the Tulsa police force.
But that doesn’t mean the story did not have substance. Many people believed city officials were behind the burning of Greenwood, and the explanation that the squadron of planes was only used for surveillance struck some as suspiciously thin.
Certainly the planes had a great psychological impact on many. For example, Mary Jones Parrish wrote about them in her account, as did prominent attorney B.C. Franklin in his.
The Defender story said the planes dropped “nitroglycerin on buildings, setting them afire.”
But nitroglycerin is an explosive, not an incendiary. It is also highly unstable and dangerous.
That has caused some to speculate that something like Molotov cocktails might have been used, or “turpentine balls” — rags soaked in flammable liquid and wrapped around the head of a stick.
There are several practical reasons why trying to light and throw incendiary devices from an open cockpit airplane of that era would seem a difficult, dangerous and even foolish idea.
But that doesn’t mean it wasn’t done.
