Archeologists uncover additional coffin as researchers close excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery

An 11th coffin has been found in a trench in Oaklawn Cemetery, researchers looking for unmarked burials from Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre said Thursday.

State Archeologist Kary Stackelbeck said the team has identified a subsurface anomaly about three times larger than the trench dug Tuesday and Wednesday, leaving open the possibility that more remains could be found.

But that will have to wait until next year. The researchers decided to close the site in the southwest corner of Oaklawn Cemetery, fill in the trench and wait for legal authority to exhume the remains already uncovered.

Between that and the onset of winter, the researchers said, work at the site is unlikely to resume until spring.

The excavation is in an area thought a likely burial spot for 18 African American men killed in the massacre. Stackelbeck said one of the 11 coffins found in the trench might not belong with the others.

"We have one individual that appears to be intrusive, that we encountered at a higher depth ... and in a different style coffin," Stackelbeck said. "We believe that individual represents a subsequent burial" on top of the others.