Archaeologists uncover additional coffin as researchers close excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On the other side of the ledger, Stackelbeck said coring samples taken at the so-called Clyde Eddy site about 100 yards east of the current excavation show no evidence of being a mass burial site.

Historian Scott Ellsworth, who has researched and written about the massacre for three decades, said: “This has been a hugely important week for the city of Tulsa, but more than that, for our country. This is the only time any level of (American) government has gone out to search for the hidden remains of victims of racial violence.

“This is an amazing event that’s happened here in Tulsa, and Tulsa is to be complemented for its leadership,” Ellsworth said.

In truth, the investigators cannot yet say for certain the remains are those of massacre victims, but the arrangement of the coffins and their location near two markers for men known to have died in the fighting is taken as an indication that is probably the case.

Brenda Alford, chairwoman of the citizen oversight committee and the granddaughter of massacre survivors, said she was “truly beyond words” in her excitement at the discovery.

“I don’t believe my grandparents and other members of the community could have ever imagined this time in history,” Alford said.