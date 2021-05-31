A New York professor and Tulsa DA helped clear records of Black men accused of wrongdoing in Race Massacre

At her request, Harris studied the records and other information released by the Tulsa Race Riot Commission as what he described “a legal duty to dig deep.” Among the items discovered was an affidavit requesting a change of venue on the behalf of Smitherman over concerns he couldn’t get a fair trial due to the racial make up of the jury, and that they would be influenced by grand jury statements reported in local newspapers.

In examining documents, Harris concluded that the evidence presented did not support the guilt of Smitherman or any other person accused by law enforcement, especially after authorities failed to aggressively pursue prosecution in the months after the massacre.

A relative of Smitherman also pressed Harris to dismiss the charges, too.

“I couldn’t really find any strong evidence to support the allegation,” he said. “And I said, ‘You know what, I think one part of what Tim Harris might be able to do as healing for this community is to clear your family’s name and take this outstanding indictment that hangs over A.J. Smitherman and all the other defendants.’”

Charges against J.B. Stradford, one of many indicted along with Smitherman, were dismissed by then-Tulsa County District Attorney Bill LaFortune in 2000.