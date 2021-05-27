'A hot-button issue': Not all Black Tulsans are happy about Greenwood Rising

“It is no secret that folks were saying that these monies were going to go to the Greenwood Cultural Center,” said state Rep. Regina Goodwin. “I took my name off of the Centennial Commission and was not participating because I thought there was an issue of integrity, and I think it has proven to be so.”

Williams said no one should expect African Americans in north Tulsa to be of one mind when it comes to Greenwood Rising, but she believes it is crucial that the community come together to honor the legacy of those whose lives and property were destroyed 100 years ago.

“We have to follow that blueprint that those ancestors of Greenwood left us to create our own economy within this economy and to have a network (of) community between us as Black people,” Williams said.

“We cannot be complicit with white supremacy. That is what they taught us. That is what they left us with, and we have gotten away from that.”

State Sen. Kevin Matthews, chairman of the Centennial Commission, addressed critics’ concerns about the project Thursday.

“In 2019, the commission engaged with members from the John Hope Franklin Center, Greenwood Cultural Center and the Tulsa Historical Society and held community input meetings to shape the narrative,” Matthews said.