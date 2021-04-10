50 years ago, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was a taboo subject when Tulsan Ed Wheeler set out to write an article ‘to find out what happened.’ He had no idea the threats and resistance he would face just for trying.

One admonition was issued via an encounter on the streets of downtown Tulsa.

“A guy came up to me, slapped me on the back and said, ‘Don’t do that story.’ Then he turned around and walked off,” he said. “I still don’t know who the hell he was.”

Most unsettling were the threats — the notes and phone calls that led him to eventually relocate his wife and son.

What was everyone afraid of?

Wheeler eventually figured it out, he thinks.

“I think they were afraid I was going to ‘name names.’ And it was going to be very embarrassing for some people,” he said. “In 1970, there were people in positions of influence in Tulsa that 50 years earlier had been in their 20s and were involved in some way in the riot.”

Exposing and shaming people wasn’t Wheeler’s goal, though.

“My only objective was trying to find out what happened,” he said. “That was the story I was writing.”

In the end, the people who tried to scare or dissuade Wheeler could have saved themselves the trouble.