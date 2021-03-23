1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Exhumation of Oaklawn mass grave expected to begin in June

Researchers expect to begin exhumation of remains believed to be those of people killed in Tulsa's 1921 Race Massacre in early June — perhaps a century to the day after they were interred — state archeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Tuesday.

"What we have been proposing is trying to aim for a starting date in early June," she said during a Zoom meeting of the committee overseeing the search for unmarked burials from the 1921 massacre. "Many of our researchers who have been engaged up to this point will be available. Some will not. That's one of the vagaries of trying to get a lot of individuals together."

Last fall, researchers found what they said appear to be 12 badly decomposed coffins fitted tightly into a trench in what was once Oaklawn's Black paupers' field. Based on written evidence, the manner of burial and two nearby tombstones, the scientists believe the remains are likely those of Black men killed in the May 31-June 1 fighting that culminated in the destruction of Tulsa's African American Greenwood section.

It is believed the remains, if they are those of massacre victims, were buried on or around June 2.

Stackelbeck said the exhumation process could begin as early as June 1 and is likely to take four to six weeks, depending on weather and what is found.