1921 Tulsa Race Massacre: Exhumation of mass grave to begin June 1; DNA analysis to follow

They are believed to contain the remains of Black men killed in the May 31-June 1 fighting.

Records indicate that at least 18 African Americans who were killed in the massacre were buried in Oaklawn.

Allen said he recommends a two-phase process once the remains are exhumed. The first phase would be to collect DNA samples from the remains and determine the samples’ integrity.

The OSU Center for Health Sciences has offered to donate its services for that initial phase, officials said.

The second phase would be to contract with a lab partner to help with identification.

City officials will conduct a bidding process to find a lab.

“I think companies are going to jump at this because of the notoriety of the project,” Allen said.

Deputy Mayor Amy Brown said the legal paperwork required for exhumation has been submitted to the state.

Also, the city received nine responses to requests for proposals for additional archaeological services, she said.

“We’ll be reviewing those responses in the coming weeks and making a selection to bring some additional manpower on board to help with this project,” Brown said.